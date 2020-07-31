Change of Command for Georgia’s 170th MP BN

The Georgia Army National Guard’s 170th Military Police Battalion bid farewell to outgoing commander Lt. Col. Copeland Rowell and welcomed Lt. Col. Mollie Keith as the incoming commander July 31, 2020 during a ceremony at the unit’s headquarters in Decatur.



“Under Lt. Col. Rowell’s engaged leadership (this battalion) has met every challenge head-on and has been successful at every turn,” said Col. Alexander McLemore, commander of the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group. “These incredible Americans have left their mark on history, the National Guard and the nation.”



Keith assumes command of a battalion that traces its lineage to the 19th century. Keith has served in roles of increasing responsibility at National Guard headquarters in Arlington, Va. and in U.S. Army Europe. She commanded an MP company in Iraq and deployed to Afghanistan as the executive officer for Joint Task Force Biometrics. In addition to overseas deployments, Keith’s domestic operational experience includes humanitarian missions following Hurricane Katrina and with Task Force New Horizons in Guatemala.



“Lieutenant Colonel Keith comes highly recommended from many, including one of our own, (Former Adjutant General) Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard,” said McLemore. “She has come a long way from Iowa, through Michigan, Missouri and Germany to get here… I am confident she will serve this unit well.”



Outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Copeland J. Rowell assumed command of the 170th MP Battalion in March 2018 and led the Soldiers through the Georgia National Guard’s response to Hurricane Michael later that year. In 2019, the 170th MP BN supported exercise Agile Spirit in the country of Georgia and was activated in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian response missions. Since March 2020, Soldiers of the 170th MP BN have been actively engaged in the coordinated response to the Coronavirus and have also been called to active service in response to civil unrest in Atlanta.



“Command of the 170th MP Battalion has been the most rewarding experience of my military career,” said Rowell. “Soldiers of this battalion have had more unique experiences in the past two years than most Soldiers may receive over their entire career.”



Rowell noted several of the accomplishments of the battalion over the years including multiple rotations at the Joint Readiness Training Center and National Training Center. Over the course of the COVID-19 response effort, 170th MP BN Soldiers have provided security for quarantine facilities, manned test sites, and deployed mobile infection control and testing teams to serve citizens across the state.



Keith assumes command at a pivotal time in the battalion’s history.

“Since World War II, this unit has undertaken numerous state activations and served in Desert Shield, Desert Storm and the War on Terrorism,” said Keith. “You have responded to state disasters, and most recently COVID-19, and it is an absolute honor to join the history of such exceptional enlisted, non-commissioned officers, warrant officers and officers.”

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command for Georgia's 170th MP BN, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.