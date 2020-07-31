Public review begins for dredged material pilot project draft feasibility study

Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District posted a draft feasibility report, Public Beach Protection in Four Illinois Coastal Communities Beneficial Use of Dredged Material Pilot Project, for a 30-day public review period that will end on Aug. 31, 2020.



The purpose of this pilot project is to beneficially use dredged material from Waukegan Harbor to provide ecosystem restoration, shoreline protection, and recreation benefits in four Illinois coastal communities. This report documents the feasibility of the proposed activity and how it achieves the stated goals for the pilot program as outlined in the implementation guidance for Section 1122 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2016.



The report builds upon the updated Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that the Chicago District completed for Waukegan Harbor maintenance dredging and placement in 2019. This 2019 EA and FONSI analyzed the affected environment of the placement locations and the environmental impacts of all of the measures that are being included in the current feasibility report. As such, the Chicago District is specifically seeking public input related to the plan development, evaluation, comparison, and recommendation presented in the feasibility report.



Comments may be submitted by email to CELRC_Planning_Econ@usace.army.mil or mailed to:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

ATTN: Planning Branch

231 S. LaSalle St. (Suite 1500)

Chicago, IL 60604



The draft feasibility report, as well as the 2019 EA and FONSI, can be found at:

https://www.lrc.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works-Projects/Waukegan-Harbor-Dredging/

