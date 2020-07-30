NAVSUP hosts virtual program to support diversity and inclusion

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) hosted a live, virtual program to bring together its workforce to learn more about race relations July 30.



Employees from around the NAVSUP worldwide enterprise joined in to hear President and Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center Megachurch in Brooklyn, New York, Dr. A.R. Bernard share his perspectives on how to affect change and strengthen our workforce and our communities.



“An evolving cultural history has gotten us where we are today and discrimination and systemic bias will take time to dismantle, to change,” said Dr. A.R Bernard. “We affect change with reasonable and civil conversations. Those conversations require safe spaces for expression. “

Bernard was presented with several questions civilians and military personnel from across the NAVSUP enterprise had submitted.



One of the questions he was asked was, “do you think we are witnessing a paradigm shift within this country?” He replied, “When we talk about a paradigm shift or prevailing framework or a set of governing principles…then absolutely we are witnessing, we are experiencing a paradigm shift. With current events, I think it created an environment that has forced us as a society to seriously consider the deficiencies and inequities in our social systems and structures.”



Another question was, “What are some best practices for NAVSUP?” He replied with, “I think it begins with assessing your own role in the injustice, in the deficiencies and inequities within the social system…to dismantle systemic biases we have to clearly define the mission, what do we want to accomplish, that has to be clear… we have to accurately define the bias… and build relationships.”



He added, “You understand, in the military, the importance of allies. We can’t do this alone. We must come together and support each other.”



NAVSUP Vice Commander, Mr. Kurt Wendelken, closed the program with, “it’s really important to understand how we get after this… making me think about how I administer my leadership and how my leaders administer their leadership and are we consciously or unconsciously doing something we ought not to be and again I think this was a tremendous program and a great way to kick off what I know will be many critical conversations that we will have in this area and others… thank you for your time and thoughtful words.”



The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) launched “Task Force One Navy” to initiate ongoing conversations regarding patterns of discrimination and lack of equity in a variety of U.S. Navy processes. In keeping with the CNO priorities and objectives, our NAVSUP Equal Employment Office (EEO) has started hosting NAVSUP enterprisewide events focused on crucial conversations.



NAVSUP has stepped up its diversity and inclusion council to support the CNO guidance; and to provide an inclusive environment for collaboration/engagement across the NAVSUP enterprise, support and develop a high-quality diverse workforce, along with a working environment of professionalism, personal development, and cultural competence to support that workforce.



“Our responsibility is to be forward thinking in our planning, to remain vigilant in production and to be mindful of the person on the other side of the world or in the cubicle next to us who relies on us to provide them what they need to be successful,” said Dr. Marvin Williams, director, NAVSUP EEO. “My goal, through the elimination of discrimination and barriers, is that each and every NAVSUP employee will be empowered to contribute to the mission of the organization and the Navy.”



