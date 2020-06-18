Retiring IG sergeant major receives Distinguished Service Medal

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Christopher G. Gilpin, left, is presented the Distinguished Service Medal by the Army Inspector General, Lt. Gen. Leslie C. Smith, right, June 18, 2020, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Gilpin, who served two years as the Inspector General sergeant major, is preparing to retire after 34 years of Army service. Gilpin's career included tours as the command sergeant major of the 3rd Infantry Division and U.S. Army Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Danielle Ngo)
