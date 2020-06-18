Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retiring IG sergeant major receives Distinguished Service Medal

    IG sergeant major receives Distinguished Service Medal

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Christopher G. Gilpin, left, is presented the Distinguished Service Medal by the Army Inspector General, Lt. Gen. Leslie C. Smith, right, June 18, 2020, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Gilpin, who served two years as the Inspector General sergeant major, is preparing to retire after 34 years of Army service. Gilpin's career included tours as the command sergeant major of the 3rd Infantry Division and U.S. Army Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Danielle Ngo)

