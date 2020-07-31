Oldenburg native, Fort Wayne resident promoted to brigadier general in Indiana National Guard

Courtesy Photo | Indiana Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Kevin Doyle poses for a photo July 27, 2020....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Indiana Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Kevin Doyle poses for a photo July 27, 2020. Doyle will serve as the Air chief of staff alongside Brig. Gen. David N. Vesper, the Army chief of staff and for Indiana's Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles. Doyle received his new rank during a July 2 promotion ceremony. see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana National Guard promoted prior service Marine and Fort Wayne resident to brigadier general during a ceremony in July.



Indiana Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Kevin Doyle, who will be the Air chief of staff, received his new rank from Indiana's Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, and said he's looking forward to his new challenge.



"To be able to work on behalf of the two wings and the airmen of the Joint Forces Air Component is something I am excited to dive in to," said Doyle, who grew up in Oldenburg. "Additionally, working with our Army National Guard leadership is what I am most excited about and moving toward a more joint Indiana National Guard will only improve our ability to support our Hoosier citizens when they need us the most."



Doyle will coordinate functions among Indiana's two wings - the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne and the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute - and the airmen at Indiana National Guard headquarters in Indianapolis and between the Indiana Air National Guard and Indiana Army National Guard.



"The Indiana National Guard must remain ready, relevant and reliable, and I believe Kevin exemplifies qualities we need in all our soldiers and airmen; selfless, resilient, empathetic and dedicated," said Lyles. "I'm excited and proud to have him as part of my command team."



Doyle, who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1983, most recently commanded the 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio and led Ohio National Guard airmen who fly F-16s.



"The opportunity to lead the airmen of the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National is something I will never forget and truly appreciate the adjutant general of Ohio giving me that experience," said Doyle. “That trust and confidence has helped shape my awareness and understanding that there are more ways to do things, and I would have never gained that experience if they hadn't given me that chance."



For now though, Doyle's looking forward to again serve the Indiana National Guard, where he's served more than 24 years of his military career.



"I am happy to be back in the Hoosier state, and l look forward to the new responsibilities of the position," said Doyle. "The selection for promotion to brigadier general is an honor that I hope to live up to. As a young enlisted Marine I could not have foreseen serving for 37 plus years, in two different services, officer and enlisted and achieving this rank and position."



Finally, Doyle thanked his wife, Lori, and their children; Keely, Keenan and Killian for their unwavering and enduring support throughout his military career.



"My family has been there for me the entire time. They have endured my volunteerism with not only my home units during overseas deployments, but two additional combat tours with the Michigan Air National Guard," said Doyle. "Their commitment and sacrifice to this country is no less significant than mine, and I truly wouldn't be where I am without their love and support."



Doyle, a command pilot with more than 3,900 flight hours in an F-4, A-10 and F-16, earned an associate degree in aviation flight technology from Vincennes University and a bachelor's degree in aerospace technology and aviation administration from Indiana State University.



He's been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal and Aerial Achievement Medal over the course of his military career.



