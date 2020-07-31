Pa. National Guard helps return remains of Soldier killed during Korean War

Photo By Brad Rhen | Cpl. Jackey Dale Blosser of Randolph County, West Virginia, went missing in action on...... read more read more Photo By Brad Rhen | Cpl. Jackey Dale Blosser of Randolph County, West Virginia, went missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when the enemy attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were returned to family members on July 30, 2020. see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Military Funeral Honors detail on Thursday participated in the repatriation of remains of a U.S. Army Soldier who was killed in the Korean War.



The remains of Cpl. Jackey Dale Blosser of Randolph County, West Virginia, were returned to family members during a dignified transfer of remains at Pittsburgh International Airport.



“We were honored to participate in this transfer,” said Christopher Houck, Military Funeral Honors coordinator for Pennsylvania. “Any Soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country deserves the utmost respect, and we were glad to be able to return Corporal Blosser’s remains to his family.”



Blosser, a member of “Dog” Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, went missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when the enemy attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. American forces did not recover his remains. Blosser was 21 years old at the time.



Following a June 2018 summit between President Donald Trump and Chairman of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un, D.P.R.K. representatives transferred 55 boxes of remains to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in August 2018.



One of the boxes contained remains reportedly recovered by the North Korean People’s Army in the vicinity of Blosser’s last known location. Following DNA testing at Dover Air Force Base, Del., the remains were identified as Blosser’s.