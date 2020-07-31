Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Growing Through Adversity (Documentary Film)

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Story by Paul Stamps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps will premiere its first-ever Strong Bonds film on July 31, at 8 p.m. EDT on Facebook and DVIDS. ”Growing Through Adversity" is a documentary in which several couples share their personal, often challenging, marriage experiences, to provide encouragement to others who want to build strong marriages. U.S. Army Chaplain Corps and Army Leaders, as well as other special guests, open up their lives to the audience, to share a path forward during these difficult times.

    Special guests in the film include Tim and Demi Tebow, Tony Dungy, James Woods, Blair Underwood, Johnny Gill, Vanna White, Sam Elliott, Jeff Daniels, and Drew Carey.

    The film is designed to encourage the Army's Soldiers and their Families, by creating spaces where couples are encouraged to grow stronger together.

    https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/24536

