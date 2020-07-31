Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Edward MacDowell Lake celebrates 70th year commemoration

    PETERBOROUGH, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Story by Sallly Rigione 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    July 31 marks the 70th anniversary of the completion of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Edward MacDowell Lake Dam. The project was completed in 1950 at a cost of $2,014,000 and is named after the late composer, Edward MacDowell. The dam, located on Nubanusit Brook in Peterborough, east of Keene, provides flood protection primarily to Peterborough. The project also provides flood protection to the downstream communities of Hancock, Bennington, Antrim, Deering, Hillsboro, and Henniker, all located on the Contoocook River.

    Due to COVID-19 there will be no on-site celebration. Please visit our Facebook page to view a video that has been produced by staff as we celebrate 70 years in the Peterborough community. https://www.facebook.com/EdwardMacDowellLake/

    Historic information on the Edward MacDowell Lake can be viewed at: https://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Flood-Risk-Management/New-Hampshire/Edward-Mac/

    To find out further details before visiting the site, visit our recreational page is at: http://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Edward-MacDowell-Lake/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 07.31.2020 13:06
    Story ID: 375000
    Location: PETERBOROUGH, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edward MacDowell Lake celebrates 70th year commemoration, by Sallly Rigione, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Hillsboro
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Hancock
    Bennington
    New Hampshire
    70th Anniversary
    New England District
    Flood Protection
    NAD
    Deering
    Peterborough
    Flood Damage Reduction
    North Atlantic Division
    Edward MacDowell
    Antrim
    Hennicker
    Nubanusit Brook
    Contoocook River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT