Edward MacDowell Lake celebrates 70th year commemoration

July 31 marks the 70th anniversary of the completion of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Edward MacDowell Lake Dam. The project was completed in 1950 at a cost of $2,014,000 and is named after the late composer, Edward MacDowell. The dam, located on Nubanusit Brook in Peterborough, east of Keene, provides flood protection primarily to Peterborough. The project also provides flood protection to the downstream communities of Hancock, Bennington, Antrim, Deering, Hillsboro, and Henniker, all located on the Contoocook River.



Due to COVID-19 there will be no on-site celebration. Please visit our Facebook page to view a video that has been produced by staff as we celebrate 70 years in the Peterborough community. https://www.facebook.com/EdwardMacDowellLake/



Historic information on the Edward MacDowell Lake can be viewed at: https://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Flood-Risk-Management/New-Hampshire/Edward-Mac/



To find out further details before visiting the site, visit our recreational page is at: http://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Edward-MacDowell-Lake/

