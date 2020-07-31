IWTS Jacksonville Sailor Trains, Prepares IW Warriors to Fight and Win

Courtesy Photo | 200723-N-N0484-0003 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 23, 2020) Information Systems Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200723-N-N0484-0003 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 23, 2020) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Alexander Pope, a native of El Paso, Texas currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS), Jacksonville, Florida, a learning site of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach. IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Alexander Pope, a native of El Paso, Texas currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS), Jacksonville, Florida.



Following graduation from Captain John L. Chapin High School in May 2011, Pope briefly attended the University of Texas- El Paso. Hearing the call to service, he enlisted in the United States Navy.



Pope completed basic training at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, then reported to Center for Information Dominance Unit Corry Station for IT “A” School. Following his successful graduation from IT “A” School, he reported to System Administrator IT “C” School and was awarded the 2791 Navy Enlisted Classification. Post “C” school, he was selected for orders aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), homeported at Sasebo, Japan.



During his tour aboard USS Bonhomme Richard, he advanced to petty officer 3rd class and completed his first deployment throughout the Pacific Fleet area of operations. When eligible, Pope passed the rigorous Navy advancement examination, and was promoted to petty officer 2nd class in 2015. During Bonhomme Richard’s deployment in 2016, he stood watch as communications watch officer in radio division during a complex bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korean Navy. In recognition for a “job well done”, he was awarded his first Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



After a successful tour aboard Bonhomme Richard, Pope received orders and transferred to a mobile communications team based at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, where he supported forward deployed forces and participated in multiple exercises. At the conclusion of North Atlantic Treaty Organization Exercise Baltic Operations 2018, or BALTOPS, he had the honor of being frocked to petty officer 1st class by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet Vice Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti.



Pope reported to IWTS Jacksonville in June 2019, and quickly became the course supervisor for the Tactical Support Communications Maintenance Technician (TSCOMM) course. TSCOMM is a four week journeyman-level course designed to provide Navy communicators with sufficient knowledge and skills to operate and maintain the tactical support communications system. In addition to his course supervisor duties, Pope is currently enrolled in the arduous Master Training Specialist program.



“The aspect I enjoy most about being an instructor is giving back to the communications community,” shared Pope. “The impact I have as an instructor is incredible and I look forward to working with my students in the fleet.”



IWTC Virginia Beach, located in Dam Neck Annex, currently offers 65 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 280 military, civilian, and contractors who train over 6,500 students every year. It is one of four schoolhouses for the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



