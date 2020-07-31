Chief of the Hellenic Army Visits U.S. Army Europe

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    07.31.2020

    Story by Sgt. Dani Debehets 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. Army Europe Public Affairs

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Chief of the Hellenic Army Lt. Gen. Charalambos
    Lalousis traveled to Wiesbaden July 28, to meet with officials at U.S. Army Europe Headquarters.

    Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe commanding general, hosted the Greek delegation and lead discussions of increased cooperation. Among the many topics of discussion was the recent Atlantic Resolve operations at the Port of Alexandroupoli. The port was successfully used to bring in the equipment and helicopters of 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, the newest Atlantic Resolve aviation rotation. Greece's anticipated participation in DEFENDER-Europe 21 was also discussed.

    "The Hellenic delegation providing an outstanding briefing," said John
    Merkel, U.S. Army Europe country desk officer. "Noticeably, they identify
    their personnel as their greatest asset, which echoes the U.S. Army's
    priorities."

    At the conclusion of the visit, the two generals exchanged gifts.

