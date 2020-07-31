Chief of the Hellenic Army Visits U.S. Army Europe

U.S. Army Europe Public Affairs



WIESBADEN, Germany – Chief of the Hellenic Army Lt. Gen. Charalambos

Lalousis traveled to Wiesbaden July 28, to meet with officials at U.S. Army Europe Headquarters.



Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe commanding general, hosted the Greek delegation and lead discussions of increased cooperation. Among the many topics of discussion was the recent Atlantic Resolve operations at the Port of Alexandroupoli. The port was successfully used to bring in the equipment and helicopters of 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, the newest Atlantic Resolve aviation rotation. Greece's anticipated participation in DEFENDER-Europe 21 was also discussed.



"The Hellenic delegation providing an outstanding briefing," said John

Merkel, U.S. Army Europe country desk officer. "Noticeably, they identify

their personnel as their greatest asset, which echoes the U.S. Army's

priorities."



At the conclusion of the visit, the two generals exchanged gifts.

