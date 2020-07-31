Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Close quarters battle: 435 SFS perfect assault techniques

    Close quarters battle: 435 SFS perfect assault techniques

    Photo By Senior Airman Milton Hamilton | A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron practices...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.31.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    What looked like an abandoned office building on the outskirts of Ramstein’s flightline, turned out to be the perfect setting for the 435th Security Forces Squadron to conduct close quarters battle training July 28, 2020.

    “We hone these skills because we could potentially be put in situations where we have to clear out a house or a hangar on an empty airfield, which still may be occupied by an enemy force,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ross Caldwell, 435th SFS team chief. “We work as a team and try to get in each other's heads to see how we work under stress when things get hard, dynamic or very obscure.”

    The indoor training facility provided the Airmen the opportunity to practice strategic movements around corners, building clearing techniques and hone communication skills between their assault teams.

    “We participate in a lot of exercises and integrate ourselves with other units such as special forces and tactical air control party specialists (TACP),” Caldwell said. “They know we have the facilities to train and, ultimately, this helps to strengthen interoperability with other forces.”

    The 435th SFS Airmen incorporated several scenarios during the CQB training to simulate real-world threats. They critiqued each movement and fired blank rounds throughout the structure as a sort of capstone event.

    “CQB is a very perishable skill,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ulysses Ortiz, 435th SFS fire team member. “If we don't constantly train we’ll get rusty at it. As security forces members, we do an array of jobs. We never know when we’ll be called to a situation where we have to use these skills, so that makes this training even more important.”

    As a component of the 435th Contingency Response Group, U.S. Air Forces in Europe's only expeditionary open-the-base force, the 435th SFS is integral in ensuring the ability to build forward operating bases and conduct air operations in austere environments anywhere in the U.S. European Command’s area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 07.31.2020 08:54
    Story ID: 374990
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close quarters battle: 435 SFS perfect assault techniques, by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    435 CRG
    close quarters battle
    435th Contingency Response Group
    RAB
    435 SFS
    435th Security Forces Squadron
    435 CRS
    435 Contingency Response Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT