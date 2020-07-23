86th MSG personnel recognized for extraordinary effort during COVID-19

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- Jo Montgomery, 86th Mission Support Group commander’s secretary, was awarded Airlifter of the Week for her exceptional effort during COVID-19 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 23, 2020.



As the daughter of parents both belonging to the 82nd Airborne Division, Montgomery said she’s proud to contribute to her family’s proud history with the military.



Growing up, Montgomery spent much of her childhood living in Vogelweh, Germany. As she made her way through school, Montgomery grew enthralled with the idea of serving, just as her father and mother did.



In 2001, Montgomery moved from Germany to Virginia with her family. After finishing high-school and studying at a university, Montgomery returned back to Germany with her husband where she discovered her chance to serve with the 86th MSG working in the position she currently holds.



“I absolutely felt compelled to work with service members because of the long history my family has with the military,” said Montgomery. “I like to help people. I think that’s my passion so I strive to assist in any way I can. I’m grateful to work so close with the military and it’s fascinating to see what those in uniform accomplish every day.”



As an administrative professional for Col. Robert Thompson, 86th MSG commander, Montgomery adapted to a directed teleworking schedule as a result of COVID-19 while working three days per week in the office, thus enabling support for six squadrons within the 86th MSG, and 86th Airlift Wing Airmen at all levels.



At the same time, Montgomery is the 86th MSG focal point for all O-6 and above in-processing at Ramstein which she took on as an additional duty.



Throughout her nearly two years in this position, Montgomery has consistently taken on problems outside of her position description, and synced any question to the answer through her network of contacts. As a result of her whole-team outlook, she has helped streamline Distinguished Visitor in-processing and out-processing, the Task Management Tool, electronic Staff Summary Sheet, and awards and recognitions.



"Jo is instrumental to the team and our mission at 86th MSG," said Thompson. "Throughout COVID-19, she's gone above and beyond in more ways than one and we couldn't be happier to see her receive Airlifter of the Week."



Montgomery, however, was hesitant to comment on her personal impacts to the unit, or the recognition she’s received, preferring to keep her attention on others; looking for ways to help and encourage them. Montgomery eventually said she was grateful for the award and for the people she works with that took time to recognize her.



“Our office is more like a family than anything else,” said Montgomery. “I didn’t experience that coming from my previous occupation so it was a welcome surprise. The nature of our work requires us to work with one another in the office all the time, and on top of that we do things outside of work like getting together for a potluck. Sometimes not even to celebrate anything in particular; just to get together, eat and talk.”

