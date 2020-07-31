DCPDS outage planned for cloud migration

By U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Public Affairs



WIESBADEN, Germany - The Defense Civilian Personnel Data System will be unavailable Aug. 4-12 as it moves from its current hosting site, to a cloud infrastructure.



The move is intended to increase efficiency across the Department of Defense by combining all services into one cloud while also reducing costs on server maintenance.



The DCPDS portal provides access to several sites such as Human Resources, MyBiz and MyWorkplace, which send updates to personnel records via the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, known as DEERS, the Defense Civilian Pay system and the Automated Time, Attendance and Production System, known as ATAAPS. Updates or changes to DOD civilian personnel files via these sites will not be available during the outage.



The approach used for this change was planned so that users would see the least amount of inconvenience, said Michael Rosnack, human resources director with the Wiesbaden Civilian Personnel Advisory Center.



“The migration to the new system is being accomplished in the shortest time possible to minimize disruptions to our customers,” he said.



AutoNOA, one of the main avenues to submit requests for HR services, is expected to be offline Aug. 3 to 7. While AutoNOA is down, CHRA G6 is providing an alternate automation solution to allow customers to continue HR activities and recruitment efforts. All users will have access to a new ticket category within CHRA's ServiceNow (https://service.chra.army.mil) titled "Alternate Work Request for CPAC/HR." Users can submit their requests and upload any necessary documents. This ServiceNow ticket will be routed to CHRA HR Office as a mechanism to receive and track new work orders during the system outage.



The alternative method to submit tickets should help shorten the time for transition, Rosnack said.



The other tools that will be offline 3-7 August are all tools on the site https://nccpoc.ria.army.mil, including dashboards, reporting tools (Regional Reports, Pink & Blues), SARS and other tools.



Rebecca Castellano/USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs contributed to this report.

