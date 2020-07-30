Headquarters Company 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade Changes Command

FORT SHAFTER FLATS, Hawaii - Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade (CA BDE) conducted a change of command Tuesday, July 21st at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii. Maj. Jessica Woodward assumed command from Maj. Sarkis Kitsinian, who was in command for the past twenty-eight months.



For Kitsinian, HHC 322 is more than a military organization.



“The 322 is my ohana (family): we are individuals working with common purpose and our diversity gives us strength” he said. “We don't always agree with each other; we fight and have rivalries; but we treat each other with respect and dignity; and most of all, we take care of each other. That is what a family does.”



Maj. Woodward wears two hats for the 322 CA BDE. She is the new HHC commander and is also the Chief of Plans for Task Force Oceania (TF Oceania), a newly formed operational headquarters, spearheaded by the 322 CA BDE, currently conducting operations within the Oceania region of the Pacific.



“Although it can be challenging at times, I’ve found that there are a great number of synergies between my two jobs. There are a lot of opportunities for building Soldier readiness within HHC, which serves as a force provider for TF Oceania now and into the future,” explained Woodward. “Also, I am very fortunate that my first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Dana Apo, is also my plans non-commissioned officer-in-charge, which gives us the chance to collaborate on drill weekends, as well as through the work week.”



“I am extremely excited to be taking command of such an excellent group of Soldiers. I joined the 322 back in 2016 as a staff officer and have always been impressed by the unit’s professionalism. Now, as the HHC commander, I will do my best to lead these Soldiers and strengthen the HHC 322 ohana. Together we will continue to build the team and make the 322 CA BDE the leading unit in the 9th Mission Support Command and the premiere civil affairs unit in the Army Reserve,” said Woodward.

