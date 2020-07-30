New Officer Recruiter Wins Top Recruiting Award

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson | 200730-N-JH293-1014 ST. LOUIS (July 30, 2020) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson | 200730-N-JH293-1014 ST. LOUIS (July 30, 2020) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), presents the 2019 Master Chief Bakarian Award to Lt. Clair Dimmig, an officer recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, July 30, 2020. The award is given bi-annually by Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit to the most distinguished first-term recruiters and is named after Navy Counselor Master Chief Anthony George Bakarian. During his trip to NTAG Mid America, Velez visited with recruiters at various recruiting stations and addressed the staff at NTAG Mid America headquarters. NTAG Mid America, part of NRC, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released) see less | View Image Page

ST. LOUIS – Lt. Clair Dimmig, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, received the highest honor in Navy recruiting, the Master Chief Anthony George Bakarian Award.



The award is given bi-annually by Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) to the most distinguished first-term recruiters and is named after Navy Counselor Master Chief Anthony George Bakarian, who was a great leader and career recruiter.



Dimmig, a St. Louis native, was recognized for standing atop the pinnacle of officer recruiting production from July to December 2019. She credits her performance to her strong work ethic and being a fast learner.



“I had to be able to hit the ground running,” said Dimmig. “I put in two nuclear propulsion officers and an intelligence direct commission officer in my first year. At the same time, I was also processing multiple pilots, naval flight officers, surface warfare officers and prior service veterans.”



On top of production, Dimmig is also tasked with keeping up with other important recruiting duties and responsibilities.



“An average day of work involves a lot of emails and paperwork,” said Dimmig. “I have to setup presentations, career fairs and find a way to gain access to different companies and universities. The days I get to go out and speak about my experiences in the Navy are the best.”



But even though being an officer recruiter requires a lot of work, Dimmig thoroughly enjoys her job.



“I really do enjoy being a recruiter,” said Dimmig. “It's nice being able to come back to my hometown and provide opportunities to people who had never thought of joining the military before.”



When Dimmig found out she had been selected for the award, she was surprised and yet also humbled.



“I feel like there's always more I can be doing,” said Dimmig. “So, it was nice to be recognized for my performance.”



Being ever so humble, Dimmig credits all her awards and accolades to the people she works with.



“I could not have had any success without the support from my coworkers and processors,” said Dimmig.



Even though she received the news that she had won the award back in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, she wasn’t able to formally receive it from Navy Recruiting Command (NRC).



However, after a few months, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander of NRC, was able to make the trip up to St. Louis to present Dimmig with the citation and the award during a ceremony at NTAG Mid America headquarters, July 30, 2020.



NTAG Mid America, part of NRC, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky.



NRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from NRC, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil.