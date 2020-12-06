Patrol Squadron 10 Begins Demanding Home Cycle Operations

NAS Jacksonville – The Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 are back in Jacksonville after completing a challenging nine-month deployment. Between October 2019 and June 2020, VP-10 operated out of more than ten countries, conducting maritime domain awareness (MDA), intelligence surveillance reconnaissance (ISR), and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) missions in support of Commander, Patrol & Reconnaissance Force, 7th Fleet (CTF-72) and Commander, Patrol & Reconnaissance Force, 5th Fleet (CTF-57).



The final VP-10 aircraft touched down at NAS Jacksonville June 12th. With all Red Lancers on deck NAS Jacksonville, the Lancer team hit the ground running in preparation to complete a busy Fleet Readiness Training Plan (FRTP). From aircraft maintenance to a change of command to resuming flights and various training, VP-10 continues to operate at a high level at home.



On June 19th, the Red Lancers bid farewell to CDR Gegg and congratulated him on a successful tour as the Commanding Officer of VP-10. Skipper White assumed duties as the squadron’s Commanding Officer (CO) and welcomed CDR Houston as the squadron’s Executive Officer (XO).



In just the first month of full home cycle operations, VP-10 safely conducted more than 20 flights and amassed more than 100 flight hours. The squadron also completed more than 50 training events in the simulators totaling 200 hours.



Red Lancer personnel have also trained hard during ground events, with a majority being conducted virtually in order to adhere to current DOD COVID guidance. VP-10 conducted its first-ever virtual safety stand down on July 2, covering safety topics related to summer activities, hurricane season, and many others. Commander, Patrol & Reconnaissance Wing 11 personnel administered virtual training on updated P-8A Poseidon mission system software to VP-10 Combat Air Crews (CAC) in July. During the first week of July, VP-10’s first CAC began the Advanced Readiness Program (ARP) in preparation for their next deployment.



Despite the challenges of a deployment extension and the current COVID environment, the Red Lancers have risen to the occasion and stand ready to serve the Navy and nation when called upon.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 07.30.2020 Story ID: 374910 This work, Patrol Squadron 10 Begins Demanding Home Cycle Operations, by LTJG Nicholas Morris