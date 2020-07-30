Adjutant General of Vermont – State Public Affairs Officer

789 Vermont National Guard Road – Colchester, VT 05446-3004

(802) 338-3478 DSN: 636-3478 FAX: (802) 338-3247 DSN: 636-3247

P.O.C. CPT Mike Arcovitch, (802) 338-3478, (802) 734-1677



TAG Release 20-15



Thursday, July 30, 2020



Vermont National Guard Upcoming Deployments



Elements of both the Vermont Air and Army National Guard will deploy to multiple locations Outside of the Continental United States beginning in October 2020.



What: Vermont National Guard press conference



When: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



Where: In front of Green Mountain Armory, 789 Vermont National Guard Rd. Colchester, Vt. (Inside Green Mountain Armory Drill Hall is alternate location in case of inclement weather).



Who: Col. David Shevchik, commander, 158th Fighter Wing; Lt. Col. Mathew Wignall, commander, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry (Mountain), and Lt. Col. Doran Metzger, commander, 86th Troop Command.



Why: More than 70 airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard will deploy starting October 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, nearly 350 Vermont Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry (Mountain) will deploy as part of a Task Force consisting of over 500 Soldiers from Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado and Maine. In addition, more than 30 Soldiers from the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment will also deploy in the first quarter of 2021. Nearly 1,000 VTARNG soldiers will deploy to various locations for 12 months throughout the first half of 2021 as part of the largest Army mission set in over ten years.



