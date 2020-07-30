IWTC Corry Station Participates in “Train the Trainer” CRIMP Course

By Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Seth T. Vickery, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Over the last two months, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station instructors participated in a “Train the Trainer” for the new Cryptologic Installation Methods, Practices, and Procedures (CRIMP) course.



Instructors planned course development goals to refine the design phase of the new course. Additionally, they validated the curriculum, course materials, and equipment to ensure students understand the course of instruction.



“I’m excited to see the forward progression of the cryptologic technician maintenance (CTM) rating. Hooyah,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Eddie Kyles, CTM “C” schools leading chief petty officer. “We want to produce a more technically sound CTM, and this course will bridge the gap between CTM “A” school, system specific training, and on-the-job training (OJT) in the fleet.”



The new CRIMP course will develop skills and abilities to perform cryptologic system installation apprentice- level at fleet electronic air, surface, subsurface, and shore support assignments for E-1 to E-6 CTMs. The course will provide required skill sets for the installation of Cryptologic Carry-On Program equipment to include Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) level 1 and 2, power, grounding, hardware, network and radio frequency cable fabrication, network installation and maintenance, tactical cryptologic system installation and removal, and security plus.



“I’m excited about the establishment of this course in a controlled school environment rather than technicians relying on OJT in the fleet,” said Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Robert Garner, an IWTC Corry Station instructor. “It will provide baseline skills, abilities, and set the standard for CTMs in the fleet.”



According to Garner, CRIMP is part of Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning, or RRL, that provides the right training, the right place, and the right time for CTMs. It will align students with the knowledge and skills to align their abilities while providing better opportunity to give Navy technicians the requisite skills needed for the future. Knowledge introduced in this course will increase opportunities to further pursue network plus, security plus, and CCNA certifications while supporting operations in the fleet.



"I really wish I had received this course earlier in my career,” said Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Devin Brooks, an IWTC Corry Station instructor. “I feel the exposure to this course will give Sailors an ability to better adapt to constant changing advance electronics and computers field.”



The primary mode of instruction is a blended training solution, consisting of knowledge-based instructor-led training and performance-based lab applications for trainees attending the CRIMP course. The course is also facilitated in a group-paced environment, consisting of classroom instruction followed by practical/problem solving exercises or scenarios in the lab.



“The CTM community has never had a course like this before, and the pilot course with students is projected to convene in June 2021,” said Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Vincent LeDonne, CTM training manager. “This first of its kind course of instruction will drastically reduce the time on station a CTM to be operationally ready!



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 20,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.30.2020 10:46 Story ID: 374894 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWTC Corry Station Participates in “Train the Trainer” CRIMP Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.