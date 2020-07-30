NSTC Holds CMC Change of Charge

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) hosted a socially distanced and masked command master chief (CMC) change of charge ceremony in his headquarters, July 29.



Command Master Chief (AW/SW) Richard L. Mengel relieved Command Master Chief (SW/AW/IW) Jimmy W. Hailey as NSTC’s CMC.



“First I’d like to wish Master Chief Hailey and his family safe travels as they move on to serve our Navy in their new role at the Naval Safety Center and I thank him for a great turnover,” said Mengel, who transfers to NSTC after being CMC of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz (CVN 68). “My family and I are very happy to be joining the NSTC domain and serving the entire team as their CMC.”



Mengel joined the Navy in 1993 as an Undesignated Seaman. He became a Signalman prior to cross-rating to an Aviation Structural Mechanic. In April 2006, he reported to Recruit Training Command as a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) and RDC "C” School Instructor and qualified as a Master Training Specialist.



Mengel was selected for the Command Senior Chief program in 2011. He then served with Mine Countermeasure (MCM) Crew Persistent as Command Senior Chief aboard six different MCM hulls. Subsequent tours have included Command Master Chief for USS Shoup (DDG 86), Navy Recruiting District Seattle, and USS Nimitz.



“I’m excited to bring my RDC, recruiting, and fleet experience to the fight as we continue to send Naval service professionals to the fleet. I am standing by for any and all requests of support for our team and their families. I look forward to when I am able to travel to meet each and every member of the NSTC team,” Mengel said.



Sands welcomed Mengel to the NSTC Team and bid CMC Hailey fair winds and following seas as he heads to the Naval Safety Center in Norfolk, Virginia to continue as CMC.



“On behalf of all of us at NSTC, I want to thank you for your superb leadership over the past two and a half years. You have been at the helm as NSTC implemented transformational change,” Sands told Hailey.



Sands presented Hailey with a Meritorious Service Medal (gold star in lieu of the fourth award) on behalf of the President of the United States for outstanding meritorious service while serving as Command Master Chief at Naval Service Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois, from March 2018 to July 2020.



Hailey thanked the admiral and everyone associated with NSTC.



“The last two and a half years have been challenging but rewarding, and I could not be more proud of NSTC and all we, working together as a team, have been able to accomplish,” Hailey said. “The professionalism and adaptability of this team is unlike any other, and I look forward to hearing continued great things in the naval accessions mission as I transition to the Naval Safety Center in Norfolk, Virginia.”



A command master chief is the most senior enlisted leader in a Navy unit or command. They provide input and guidance to the commanding officer on anything that deals with the command's enlisted personnel and greatly contribute to the command's overall mission readiness.



NSTC oversees 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, as well as the Navy’s Citizenship Development program. NSTC also includes Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp also at Naval Station Great Lakes; the Navy ROTC program at more than 160 colleges and universities; Officer Training Command (OTC) Newport, Rhode Island; and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC) citizenship development programs at more than 600 high schools worldwide.



For more information about Navy ROTC, visit https://www.nrotc.navy.mil/ or visit https://www.facebook.com/NavalReserveOfficersTrainingCorps.



For more news about NSTC, visit: www. https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/nstc/index.aspx or visit www.navy.mil/local/greatlakes/.



For more U. S. Navy news and information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.30.2020 09:24 Story ID: 374882 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSTC Holds CMC Change of Charge, by Scott A. Thornbloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.