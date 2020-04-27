We are MSC: Ordinary Seaman Lynne Hazelip

Photo By Travis Weger | VLISSINGEN, The Netherlands – Ordinary Seaman Lynne Hazelip, a Military Sealift...... read more read more Photo By Travis Weger | VLISSINGEN, The Netherlands – Ordinary Seaman Lynne Hazelip, a Military Sealift Command contracted mariner, poses in her deck plate workspaces aboard USNS Benavidez (T-AKR 306), April 27. Hazelip spent 22 years as an environmental geologist before becoming a mariner. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis Weger) see less | View Image Page

VLISSINGEN, The Netherlands -- While in The Netherlands for Defender-Europe 20, I covered USNS Benavidez (T-AKR 306) as they were pulling into Vlissingen. This was also when the lock-downs for COVID-19 were starting and Defender-Europe 20 was starting to be scaled down.



After a meeting aboard Benavidez, I was on the mess decks having a cup of coffee when I met Lynne Hazelip. She was a very warm person, easy to talk to and had a charm about life. After chatting with her for 15 minutes, I asked if she would be interested in telling her story. She smiled and said that she would love to.



This is the highlight of our meeting aboard Benavidez in Vlissingen, Netherlands.



What is your position and what do you do?



I am an ordinary seaman, it is an entry level deck department position. Lately, because of the COVID-19 environment, I have been wearing gloves and bleaching everything. It has been my job every day. Twice today I bleached and cleaned the hand rails, the stairwell and the doorknobs.



Normally, I run the cranes, drive the fork-truck, tie things down and run the machinery such as wenches when we are tying to the pier. I really enjoy running the larger cargo crane, which is loads of fun.



I am an outdoors person. I worked in an office once which only lasted about three months, I thanked them for the opportunity but told them I was out of there. Working in deck department is the perfect job for me.



What contract are you with and how long have you been with them?



I work with Maersk since it took over the previous contract. My first ship was out of Diego Garcia about three years ago, I have been on a few other ships since then. Now, I am on USNS Benavidez.



What did you do before you became a mariner?



I spent 22 years as an environmental geologist – science does not pay well. My first job out of college was in the oil fields of Indiana, to the best of my knowledge I was the first woman in the oil fields in the state of Indiana. Small town life was not for me, so I came back to the city and got a job with a civil and environmental engineering company as an engineering geologist. I did mostly geotechnical work, which is soil and rock sampling and testing for foundation design. I would test the samples in the lab and provide information for the engineers. I was in this job for 14 years.



One particular day, it was cold and dreary, probably 38 degrees -- it was not a very nice day. The boss came out on the job-site and gave us a small gift certificate for a safety award. I looked at the card, looked at him, back at the card and very next day I told him that Friday was my last day.



After that, I decided to join my boyfriend in Guam for two years where I did contract geologist work; he has been sailing his entire life. When we returned home, I took a basic safety class with Maritime Professional Training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Soon after, I went to the union hall and I chatted up the port agent, I was ready to take whatever job came up. He called me later and said ‘I have the perfect job for you.’ That was how I ended up in Diego Garcia in the deck department. It was the perfect job for me.



What would you attribute your success to being a mariner?



I have had a lot of luck and a lot of good shipmates. I was lucky to stumble into deck department, it works very well for me. I also don’t have health problems. I like jobs where you keep moving and I do work hard. I really enjoy the work, plus it is low stress.



What advice would you have for someone that is looking to change careers?



Go for it. My kids are grown, so I didn’t have too many responsibilities at that time, but life is short. I say go for it. Don’t let your fears rule you, I am not a fearful person and I love a life of adventure. This career has been full of adventure and I have been all around the world.