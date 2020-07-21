Fleet Readiness Center Southeast adds 57 new apprentices to its workforce

By Benjamin T. Hayes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the apprenticeship program at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) enters its second year, the depot recently welcomed its newest class of 57 apprentices at the Ramada Inn Mandarin in Jacksonville, Florida.



The relationship between these eager, young recruits and FRCSE is mutually beneficial. While apprentices are poised to receive a permanent position in the federal workforce after finishing the combination in-class and hands-on schooling, FRCSE workers' median age will begin to reflect a younger demographic.



While millions of young Americans seeking higher education struggle with debt accumulated by college and living expenses, FRCSE's Apprenticeship Program offers free tuition, books and a generous hourly wage to every apprentice, making the opportunity even more appealing.



"We're looking for a new generation of employees seeking a stable, profitable career," said FRCSE Commanding Officer Col. Fred Schenk. "This is a chance for people to learn a skilled trade, contribute to the defense of our country and get paid while they do it."



With the largely veteran workforce, many of which will be retiring and moving on to the next chapter, leadership realized the need to institute a program designed to engage a younger demographic.



However, endeavoring to create a program this multifaceted was far from simple. From developing new curriculums to establishing a partnership with St. Johns River State College, the institution responsible for teaching the in-class portion of the training, the apprenticeship team was able to create a hybrid in-class and on-the-job program that's thriving.



Mark McManus, the Apprentice Program Branch Head at FRCSE, is quick to recognize that there are many facets to the program, but as a retired Naval helicopter pilot, he welcomed the task.



"We have some great apprentices, and it's our job to get them trained and ready for the production floor," said McManus. "There are numerous stakeholders, and meeting all of their expectations can be challenging. Ultimately, our goal is to help the apprentices succeed, so they can help us succeed."



His mission reflects that of the entire team – encourage as many apprentices as he can to work hard, earn the valuable education and training offered through the program, and become artisans that can exceed any production supervisor's expectations.



The freshman class, which was hired in 2019, will complete the collegiate portion of their training this year and enter their on-site phase during 2021. Having already completed half of an associate degree, they will also receive an Engineering Technology Support certificate from St. Johns River State College with the option to pursue a higher degree.



"If apprentices want to further their education on their own, the school will gladly keep them on track to earn a bachelor's degree also," said McManus. "They have every opportunity to be successful."



As the apprenticeship team graciously ushered in the newest bright-eyed recruits to the Ramada Inn banquet hall for their new employee orientation, the room filled with inquisitive young faces, a promising scene for the team and leadership alike.



