3rd Law Enforcement Battalion’s new Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Bryce Carter adapted to the difficulties of keeping his Marines informed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2020.

“Obviously, it’s trying and unique times,” said Carter, a plank-owner of the unit, who served with the command from 2012 to 2015 as a captain. “I haven’t had a chance to meet my Marines, Sailors, and their families, and so I felt like delaying any longer was going to be a negative impact on my [unit].”

Carter hosted the town hall not only to introduce himself, but to emphasize his top priorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also express his gratitude to the service members.

“Serving overseas comes with many great sacrifices that most will never fully understand, and I am humbled by your decision to answer your nations call,” Carter said during the town hall. “We must protect the force and our families, safeguard the local community and build combat power through readiness.”

3rd LE Bn. continues to keep the health and safety of its service members, families and the local community at the forefront while maintaining the battalion’s ability to fight tonight.

