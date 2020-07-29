U.S. Army Reserve units join U.S. Army North COVID-19 operations in Texas

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, three U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces deployed as part of the Department of Defense’s ongoing COVID-19 operations in Texas. U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component

Command, continues to oversee the military operation in support of federal efforts and the state.



“We are committed to assisting those in need as part of the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in support of FEMA,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, U.S. Army North commander.



The three, 85-person U.S. Army Reserve medical task forces will support Texas hospitals in the Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Valley.



The first, a UAMTF from San Antonio, designated UAMTF 7454-1, arrived July 27. The task force split into two teams and began work today supporting two hospitals, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline in Corpus Christi and DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria.



Another UAMTF from Nashville, Tennessee arrived July 28. Designated UAMTF 7458-1, the task force will also split into two teams and begin work tomorrow supporting two hospitals, Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen and Harlingen Medical Center, both in Harlingen.



The third UAMTF, designated UAMTF 7452-1, from San Diego, California, also arrived July 28 and will begin work tomorrow supporting DHR Health in Edinburg.



The three U.S. Army Reserve UAMTFs join three active-duty UAMTFs and five U.S. Navy medical teams that arrived in the state earlier this month. In total, U.S. Northern Command assigned approximately 580 military medical and support personnel from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy to support FEMA in the state of Texas.

