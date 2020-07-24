Naval Ocean Processing Facility Holds 19th Change of Command Ceremony

Cmdr. Eric Kirlin relieved Capt. Charleese Hasan as commanding officer of Naval Ocean Processing Facility (NOPF) during the 19th change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex, July 24.

Due to the current state of our nation and the impacts stemming from COVID-19, adjustments were made to the Navy’s time-honored traditional ceremony to ensure the Navy’s continued commitment to the health and safety of participants. In accordance with current policies, the ceremony was limited only to participants, and the family and close friends of Kirlin and Hasan. Capt. Brian Taddiken, Commander, Undersea Surveillance, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker.

“Today we go back to our roots,” Taddiken said. “We take special note as what lies at the heart of our Navy, exercise of command and absolute accountability that comes with it.”

The Navy is composed of men and women who willingly take this responsibility on, and today we celebrate two of those fine individuals who take this on, Taddiken stated.

“Today marks the culmination of Charleese’s time at NOPF, first as executive officer and then the last year and a half as commanding officer. During her time in command, the Integrated Undersea Surveillance (IUSS) community has seen resurgence in importance and undergone many changes, and Charleese has been leading those changes from front,” Taddiken added. “She has been profoundly instrumental in the successful installation and operational use of brand-new sensors, that were installed over the last few years and just completed final installation in the last two days. These are the first new installations in the Atlantic in more than two decades.”

Hasan assumed command of NOPF Dam Neck in June 2019 and became the first intelligence officer and African American female to serve as commanding officer.

During her time at NOPF, she led the 310-member combined command, including 59 Royal Navy and Air Force personnel, and implemented visionary measures that increased mission success in support of Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare Commanders. Hasan meticulously developed procedures for the new $45 million rapid prototype Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System-E capability and prioritized limited resources to establish the model for shore-based watchstanders to serve as the military crew. Additionally, her mentorship quickly resolved performance issues and ensured operational viability of a $500 million fixed array system that marked the largest fixed array expansion and upgrade within the Integrated Undersea Surveillance System in over 35 years significantly contributing to strategic Great Power Competition efforts.

“I want to thank the commodore for your leadership presence and direction and helping NOPF Dam Neck do all the things we could do during your tenure,” Hasan said. “Over the year plus since I’ve assumed command as the first intelligence officer to command an IUSS facility, it has been a tremendous honor to lead NOPF during such a dynamic time during IUSS.”

“We have made significant accomplishments and I simply could not be prouder of this team,” Hasan added. “Our command philosophy is trust, teamwork, and tenacity, and this command embraces that philosophy and reflected it in everything we did. NOPF Dam Neck, I am extremely proud of you and thank you for allowing me to serve you as your commanding officer.”

Following her remarks, Hasan read her orders to detach from NOPF Dam Neck. Hasan’s next assignment is with Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. Kirlin followed by reading his orders, relieving Hasan and assuming the role of commanding officer. His commanding officer’s ashore pin was placed on his uniform by his father, Larry Kirlin.

Kirlin, a native of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, has been serving as the command’s executive officer since May 2019.

“Over the past three years, we have seen the mission expand, been given new capabilities, installed new technologies, and our buildings have expanded to support this growth. I look forward to leading this command to continued growth,” Kirlin said. “This is a team effort and I fully trust that every one of us will deliver excellence.”

“I look forward to working with you over the next year and a half to see what we can accomplish,” Kirlin said. “Charleese, thank you for your mentorship, friendship, open conversations, and allowing me to run the command. I’ve enjoyed working with and for you. You are truly leaving NOPF Dam Neck better than you found it.”

NOPF is one of the few remaining IUSS facilities and has become the premier undersea surveillance site, conducting operations throughout the Atlantic Ocean and Norwegian Sea. NOPF Dam Neck was founded 40 years ago to support anti-submarine warfare and tactical forces by detecting, classifying, and providing timely reporting of information on submarines and other contacts of interest. The NOPF international team also has direct links to associated surveillance towed array sensor system (SURTASS) ships, gathering long-term acoustic, oceanographic, and hydrographic information.

