The combat firing from a Mi-8MSB-V helicopter of the Naval Aviation Brigade became the next stage of testing practical actions and achieving interoperability in the framework of the 2020 Sea Breeze multinational exercise.



A helicopter of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine takes off from Shkilny airfield. Its mission is to escort a Mi-8 helicopter combat unit of the Ukrainian Naval Aviation Brigade, which is involved in the search and destruction of a naval target as an element of the international Ukrainian-American 2020 Sea Breeze exercise.



This year, the focus of the exercise is on testing security operations at sea. Ship-boat groups perform a number of tasks that involve aircraft.



Over the flight to a designated area of combat exercise, a pair of helicopters monitors the air space. Tactical groups of ships and boats appear on the horizon.



During the joint action, for the first time an element of practical helicopter shooting at a naval target was performed, as yet another feature of this year’s exercise. Each year, the training scenario changes and new elements and missions are added.



“This element was carried out successfully: the target was destroyed, and this further confirms that the equipment we received from the Navy, specifically from the Naval Aviation Brigade, is performing 100 percent,” said the Chief of the 2020 Sea Breeze Exercise Staff Kostiantyn Plakhotniuk.

