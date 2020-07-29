6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight: moving the fight forward

Photo By Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Kissel, a 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron firetruck...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Kissel, a 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron firetruck and refueling mechanic connects a nozzle from an R-12 refueling truck to a jet fuel hydrant system, July 15, 2020, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Kissel was working to diagnose a pumping issue on the R-12 refueling truck. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman) see less | View Image Page