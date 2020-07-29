The 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of a wide variety of MacDill Air Force Base's military vehicles, including fire trucks and aircraft refueling trucks.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 13:48
|Story ID:
|374819
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight: moving the fight forward, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT