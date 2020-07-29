Grand opening: Brunssum community receives new commissary

Courtesy Photo | Ribbon, flags and a banner decorate the entrance of the new Brunssum Commissary which...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ribbon, flags and a banner decorate the entrance of the new Brunssum Commissary which served as the site for the store’s July 29 grand opening ceremony. (DeCA photo: Norman Brown) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s newest commissary opened for business July 29 at the NATO Industrial Complex (NIC), Brunssum, in the Netherlands.



“Although we tempered our opening ceremony because of COVID-19, it didn’t dampen our enthusiasm to be able to provide – in such a fine facility – the commissary benefit to this most deserving community,” said Norman Brown, the DeCA Europe Area director.



The commissary’s sales area is actually a new building addition to a pre-existing warehouse. It was built and renovated according to DOD sustainability and energy-saving design requirements with the goal to make every shopping trip a pleasant experience. With the opening of the Brunssum store, the commissary at the nearby Schinnen Emma Mine site has closed.



With a sales floor spanning 16,254 feet, the Brunssum store features extensive produce, meat and grocery departments; a wide variety of frozen foods and fresh dairy products, an international delicatessen/bakery and, at the end of the shopping trip there are three regular and four self-checkouts. The former Schinnen commissary, located about 10 miles away in a facility built in 1976, had a sales area of 12,527 square feet.



Relocating the commissary from Schinnen to the NIC is part of an initiative to eliminate lease requirements. The construction project included the renovation of an existing warehouse facility, site work, parking areas, and new building additions, to accommodate the relocations of different tenant organizations, which included the commissary, exchange, MWR, Coast Guard and a bank.



“This is a small store because it serves a small community,” Brown said. “However, our commitment to provide the best commissary benefit possible is evident not only in the building, but in the service and dedication of our employees, industry partners and the local installation leaders who make this all possible.”

