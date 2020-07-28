1st Armored Division bids farewell to British Deputy Commanding General

Photo By Jean Han | Fort Bliss, Texas - British Army Brigadier Leigh Tingey, a native of Cambridge,...... read more read more Photo By Jean Han | Fort Bliss, Texas - British Army Brigadier Leigh Tingey, a native of Cambridge, England, the outgoing deputy commanding general-maneuver of 1st Armored Division, reminiscences about his time with the division in a speech during a farewell retreat ceremony held in his honor at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 23. (U.S. Army photo by Jean S. Han) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas - 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Patrick Matlock hosted a Fort Bliss and 1st Armored Division retreat ceremony to farewell the outgoing deputy commanding general of maneuver of 1AD, British Army Brigadier Leigh Tingey, a native of Cambridge, England on July 23.



Tingey served with the 1AD, America’s Tank Division, from August 2018 to July 2020 as part of its command team.



He is the second British general officer to serve in this role as part of a far-reaching exchange program. About 2,500 British service members and their families serve in the United States in 28 states.



“The presence of a British Brigadier in our divisional command group is one of the key elements that makes the 1st Armored Division a terrific place to serve. Our nation’s leaders have long recognized a special relationship built on trust, mutual respect, shared values between the United Kingdom and the United States of America,” said Matlock.



Matlock provided remarks during the ceremony on the many accomplishments Tingey made during his two-year tour with the division, including a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan.



He presented Tingey with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service as the commander of Task Force Southeast, United States Forces Afghanistan, from July 2019 to May 2020.



Additionally Tingey was inducted into the Honorable Order of St. Barbara and admitted as a distinguished knight in the Order of St. George - Silver Medallion, for his long and honorable service to the armor and cavalry.



“All of us in the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Texas offer our sincerest thanks for your leadership, your example of selfless service, and especially your friendship,” said Matlock.



Tingey remarked on the significance of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom and their respective armies.



“I can honestly say that our relationship is special because of our willingness to share everything, to be critical friends, to accept that we may not always agree on the ways and the means, but the ends we seek are invariably the same, and that we make each other stronger because of exchange programs such as these,” said Tingey.



In his speech, Tingey thanked Matlock, the division, his family, the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities, expounded on the important lessons he had learned, and how those lessons made him a better leader.



“These two years have been truly incredible. I’ve learnt what a truly outstanding organization this division and the U.S. Army more widely really is; I’ve seen firsthand the incredible professionalism across every rank and echelon; I’ve learnt about your absolute and unquestionable dedication to serve this great country; and I’ve observed up close the truly impressive support the real heroes - your families - routinely give in order to make what you do possible,” said Tingey.



“It’s genuinely awe-inspiring, and has taught me how to be a better officer and a better servant leader myself.”



Tingey is scheduled to leave Fort Bliss in late July and return to the United Kingdom where he will work closely with the commander of the Field Army, Lt. Gen. Ivan Jones.



Upon his return, he will work in a role that capitalizes on his experiences with the U.S. Army and the 1AD, which will help the British Army with readiness and modernization.



At Fort Bliss, Tingey will be succeeded by British Brig. Andrew Cox, who will be the third British general to serve with the command team of the 1AD.