Lieutenant General Jody J. Daniels Assumes Command of U.S. Army Reserve

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels assumed duty as the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command, in a ceremony held Tuesday at Marshall Hall on Fort Bragg.

Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. James C. McConville, presided over the ceremony, which included Daniels’ promotion to lieutenant general, oath of office and assumption of command.



"It is a special day because not only will Jody be the first woman to serve as Chief of Army Reserve, but she'll also be the first woman to lead an Army component - and this is because she is the right person for this extremely tough job at the right time," McConville said.



As the ninth Commanding General of the Army Reserve, Daniels will lead more than 200,000 Soldiers and Civilian employees located in 50 states, five U.S. territories, and more than 30 countries. As the 34th Chief of Army Reserve, she will serve as an advisor on Army Reserve affairs to the Army Chief of Staff and Congress.



"I know my squad, my team has the flexibility, creativity, innovation and the will to adapt to prevail against all enemies - to tackle them head on; to learn from mistakes and to help others to achieve proficiency - and then mastery, of the skill we call Soldiering - in order to deploy, fight and win our nation's wars." said Daniels. "My vision is that - together with my squad, my team - we have the potential to shape tomorrow."



Daniels marked this historic moment with her husband, retired Army Col. John McCarthy and mother, Jean Daniels, by her side. Attendance at the ceremony, limited due to COVID-19, was live-streamed on social media.

Daniels, who succeeds Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, has over 36 years of active and reserve military service. Prior to this assignment, she was the commanding general of 88th Readiness Division headquartered in Fort Snelling, Minn. and Fort McCoy, Wis. She also served as senior commander for Fort McCoy. Throughout her career, Daniels has commanded at every level, filled a variety of military intelligence positions and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

