NSWC Dahlgren Division Honors Technician for Recruiting and Developing a Diverse Battle Management System Team

Courtesy Photo | DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) electronic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) electronic technician Stephanie George won the Commander’s Diversity and Inclusivity Award in recognition of her efforts to recruit and develop a diverse and inclusive workforce in the command’s Weapon Control Hardware and Test Branch. “Of all the jobs I’ve done in the government, this recruiting task is probably the best fit for me,” said George. “I love helping people find work, so it’s been a rewarding adventure.” Stephanie George’s dedication to recruiting and developing a workforce diverse in background and experience in the Weapon Control Hardware and Test Branch has made a significant impact on the organization. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. – An electronic technician won the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Commander’s Diversity and Inclusivity Award for her support of the Navy’s vision “to harness teamwork and imagination of a technically proficient workforce.”



Stephanie George’s dedication to recruiting and developing a workforce diverse in background and experience in the Weapon Control Hardware and Test Branch has made a significant impact on the organization.



According to the award citation, George “led the charge to double the branch in size in just two years with a dedicated, high-performing, and more diverse team that continues to deliver significant new capabilities to the warfighter.”



The capabilities include BMS which couples promising technology from private industry with a weapon control system designed for use across the multidomain battlefield on littoral combat ships, the AC-130-variant aircraft, and other platforms.



“I have had multiple roles supporting the BMS program and have enjoyed all of the opportunities– logistics lead, hardware lead, electronic technician, recruiter, new employee advocate,” said George.



In addition to diversity, the award commends George for her incorporation of inclusivity in the team build.



“Early on, BMS was a 12-person team. Now, there’s more than 350 people on the project. We are building the workforce for the next generation who will make a difference, just like we are today.”



George speaks enthusiastically about her job – even though there can be challenges.



“Of all the jobs I’ve done in the government, this recruiting task is probably the best fit for me. I love helping people find work, so it’s been a rewarding adventure,” said George. “Due to COVID-19, we haven’t been able to hire anyone in person. We’ve had the task of describing employment opportunities to candidates over the phone, which can be challenging. We are trying to create a visualization of what their tasking would be and how office and lab environments will accommodate them. Most of these candidates have never been on a base before or been around military assets, but they’re willing to take a leap of faith.”



In addition to her recruiting duties, George is involved with the Veteran Integration Program’s diversity group.



The Veteran Integration Program is part of NSWCDD’s Employee Engagement Program, designed to facilitate new opportunities for connection and networking among the division’s veterans.



“I’d like to thank Robert Snodgrass, Gary Shearer, and Lin Conerly,” said George. “They are the reason I’m actively engaged with the diversity group and they are extremely supportive and helpful leaders.”



Just as she George recognizes the impact of leaders in her life, the award commends her for her role as a leader. While honored by the accolades, George is an employee who simply loves her job.



“I’m pretty excited to win this award. I really enjoy what I’ve been doing, both in recruiting and as a part of the diversity group.”



George joins 90 individuals and 39 teams that will be recognized in the NSWCDD Honorary Awards video program to be published on the command’s YouTube page. It will feature congratulatory remarks to awardees and their families by NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman.