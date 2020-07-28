371st Conducts Retention Symposium

Members from across the 371st Sustainment Brigade attended a Retention Symposium event focused on educating members who may be within their window for reenlistment in the Ohio National Guard. The event focused on the many career paths and opportunities that are available with a reenlistment. The symposium featured a wide array of speakers including Brigade Staff members, Warrant Officer recruiting, and Special Forces recruiters, to name a few.



Those in attendance took quick note of the change in how the 371st conducts training events with members now required to wear a face mask, sit in a manner observant of social distancing recommendations, and have their temperature taken before attending the event.



Audience members observed historical documentation of the contributions of the 371st throughout its history, including personal stories from Col. Mar A. Hatfield, current 371st Brigade Commander, and Scott M. Barga, 371st Brigade Command Sergeant Major.



“The entire command team is involved. We are trying to bring expertise from across the force to highlight some of the available specialty programs. Events like these help build the readiness we need to respond to today’s challenges and keep the right folks on our team. The whole effort here is about optimizing our most important resource,” stated Col. Mark A. Hatfield, 371st Sustainment Brigade Commander.



To ensure members of the 371st are aware of the value they bring to the overall team, the different career options available to them, and the various benefits of continued membership in the Ohio National Guard, the 371st Sustainment Brigade will continue to host retention symposium events throughout the year.

