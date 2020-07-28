Photo Essay: New police cruisers at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Police Sgt. Kevin Eckelberg gets into a new police cruiser June 25, 2020, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Police Sgt. Kevin Eckelberg gets into a new police cruiser June 25, 2020, assigned to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department at Fort McCoy, Wis. The department received this first Dodge Durago-based cruiser for use earlier in 2020. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Police Sgt. Kevin Eckelberg gets into a new police cruiser June 25, 2020, assigned to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The department received this first Dodge Durago-based cruiser for use earlier in 2020.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



