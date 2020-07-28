Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: New police cruisers at Fort McCoy

    New police cruisers at Fort McCoy

    Police Sgt. Kevin Eckelberg gets into a new police cruiser June 25, 2020, assigned to

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Police Sgt. Kevin Eckelberg gets into a new police cruiser June 25, 2020, assigned to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The department received this first Dodge Durago-based cruiser for use earlier in 2020.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 11:48
    Story ID: 374721
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: New police cruisers at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

