Upcoming National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command Fall Meeting offers a comprehensive virtual agenda

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Occurring virtually October 5-8, 2020, the National Defense Transportation Association-U.S. Transportation Command Fall Meeting offers a comprehensive agenda for participating U.S. military, government, and industry logisticians that consists of 80 interactive courses, three roundtable discussions, and five keynote presentations focused on the present and future of defense logistics.



“Innovative and Disruptive…20/20 Vision for The Future” serves as the apropos theme for the eighth-annual, co-sponsored conference.



Virtual roundtables include “Adapting Logistics for the 21st Century – Technological Advancements, Evolving Requirements, COVID-19 Disruptors” facilitated by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Dee Mewbourne, deputy commander, USTRANSCOM; “Transportation Thru Space: A Look at Space Systems Logistics, Supply Chain Initiatives, and Capabilities” guided by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Steve Kwast, former commander of Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas; and “Innovations Achieved in Spite of the Obstacles” moderated by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason France, senior enlisted leader, USTRANSCOM.



Scheduled keynote speakers also presenting virtually consist of U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, commander, USTRANSCOM; the Honorable Jordan Gillis, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia; Bob Chapman, chairman and chief executive officer, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, St. Louis, Missouri; and Rami Goldratt, CEO, Goldratt Consulting, Morris, Minnesota. The fifth keynote presenter has not yet been announced.



“I’m very excited and enthused about the upcoming virtual NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting. Between the three roundtables, five keynote presentations, and 80 Transportation Academy classes, event participants will be in the know on the challenges, opportunities, innovations, new technologies, and best practices impacting defense logistics,” said Jack Svoboda, USTRANSCOM Command Fall Meeting lead. “With the event being virtual, the incredible insights from the mix of leaders from DoD, U.S. government, industry, and academia can reach – and impact – an even greater audience.”



In addition, since the collaborative conference’s initiation in 2013, numerous educational courses, conducted by federal government and private-sector instructors, as well as academia, have provided a valuable resource for attendees. This year’s virtual Transportation Academy, comprised of 80 interactive classes/workshops, will discuss current, relevant topics and trends such as innovation and disruptors; blockchain; information technology; cyber and analytics; legislation and policy; DoD/commercial logistics; combatant commands and security cooperation; and acquisition and finance.



The virtual Fall Meeting 2020 seeks to continue the success and momentum of last year’s event. The 2019 forum, held October 7-10, at St. Louis Union Station Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, St. Louis, Missouri, attracted a record 1,570 attendees, with 630 industry participants and 940 participants from various DoD and other U.S. government agencies.



Individuals interested in attending the NDTA-USTRANSCOM Virtual Fall Meeting 2020 can review the agenda and register at https://www.ndtahq.com/events/fall-meeting/.



“Paid Fall Meeting 2020 registration ($200 for DoD/U.S. government participants) includes all four days of the conference and up to 90 days to watch – or rewatch – all recorded General Sessions (includes roundtables and keynotes) and Transportation Academy classes,” Svoboda stated. “That means registrants will have the advantage of extra time to coordinate their schedules and truly benefit in seeing every keynote, roundtable, and Transportation Academy course thru January 8, 2021.”



