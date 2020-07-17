Members of the 1st of the 182nd infantry train the Commander and First Sergeant on the handheld 60mm launcher. Training during this time comes with slightly greater risk as trainers must weigh the risk associated with not wearing a mask and being able to deliver clear and audible instructions while handling weapons.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 15:55
|Story ID:
|374675
|Location:
|DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Handheld 60mm Training, by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT