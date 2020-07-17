Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Handheld 60mm Training

    Members of the 1st of the 182nd infantry train the Commander and First Sergeant on the

    DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Story by Jazika Levario 

    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the 1st of the 182nd infantry train the Commander and First Sergeant on the handheld 60mm launcher. Training during this time comes with slightly greater risk as trainers must weigh the risk associated with not wearing a mask and being able to deliver clear and audible instructions while handling weapons.

