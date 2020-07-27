Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian Military Officer Awarded the Order of Military Medical Merit

    Canadian Military Officer is Awarded the Order of Military Medical Merit 3

    Lt. Col. Andrew Currie, Canadian Defense Attaché (DATT) Medical Staff Officer

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Story by Wesley Elliott 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) was presented to Lt. Col. Andrew Currie, Canadian Defense Attaché (DATT) Medical Staff Officer and Medical Liaison Officer to Health Affairs/Defense Health Agency (DHA), on July 20.

    The O2M3 recognizes excellence and promotes esprit de corps among Army Medical Department (AMEDD) personnel. Membership in the order denotes distinguished service which is recognized by the senior leadership of the U.S. Army Medical Command.

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Medical Command, approved the nomination and Col. Dubray Kinney, Director of Health Care Operations for MEDCOM, inducted Currie in a ceremony at DHA Headquarters.

    "The award is being briefed to the Canadian Chief of Defense Staff in Ottawa this week. They seem very interested and suitably impressed," said Currie.

    Kenneth Wade, Medical Security Cooperation Office of the US Army Surgeon General, stated that, "Even though the Canadian, German, and United Kingdom liaisons are accredited to Health Affairs and DHA, we support and facilitate their activities through our office at MEDCOM. It may have been a small event but small events set or maintain the conditions and atmosphere for better cooperation and relationships."

    Currie's next assignment is as Pacific Regional Surgeon at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Vancouver Island.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
