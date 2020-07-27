Canadian Military Officer Awarded the Order of Military Medical Merit

Photo By Wesley Elliott | Lt. Col. Andrew Currie, Canadian Defense Attaché (DATT) Medical Staff Officer and...... read more read more Photo By Wesley Elliott | Lt. Col. Andrew Currie, Canadian Defense Attaché (DATT) Medical Staff Officer and Medical Liaison Officer to Health Affairs/Defense Health Agency (DHA) receives the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) from Col. Dubray Kinney, Director of Health Care Operations for MEDCOM , on July 20. (U.S. Army Photo by Kenneth Wade) see less | View Image Page

The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) was presented to Lt. Col. Andrew Currie, Canadian Defense Attaché (DATT) Medical Staff Officer and Medical Liaison Officer to Health Affairs/Defense Health Agency (DHA), on July 20.



The O2M3 recognizes excellence and promotes esprit de corps among Army Medical Department (AMEDD) personnel. Membership in the order denotes distinguished service which is recognized by the senior leadership of the U.S. Army Medical Command.



Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, U.S. Medical Command, approved the nomination and Col. Dubray Kinney, Director of Health Care Operations for MEDCOM, inducted Currie in a ceremony at DHA Headquarters.



"The award is being briefed to the Canadian Chief of Defense Staff in Ottawa this week. They seem very interested and suitably impressed," said Currie.



Kenneth Wade, Medical Security Cooperation Office of the US Army Surgeon General, stated that, "Even though the Canadian, German, and United Kingdom liaisons are accredited to Health Affairs and DHA, we support and facilitate their activities through our office at MEDCOM. It may have been a small event but small events set or maintain the conditions and atmosphere for better cooperation and relationships."



Currie's next assignment is as Pacific Regional Surgeon at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Vancouver Island.