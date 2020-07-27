Photo Essay: Construction on new simulations training buildings continue at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown June 25, 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is constructing the new buildings and related infrastructure. The projected completion date is September 2020. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works is overseeing the work completion. The new simulations buildings, when completed, will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is constructing the new buildings and related infrastructure.



The projected completion date is September 2020. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works is overseeing the work completion.



The new simulations buildings, when completed, will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



