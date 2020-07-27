Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Construction on new simulations training buildings continue at Fort McCoy

    Construction on new simulations training buildings continue at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown June 25, 2020,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown June 25, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is constructing the new buildings and related infrastructure.

    The projected completion date is September 2020. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works is overseeing the work completion.

    The new simulations buildings, when completed, will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 14:15
    Story ID: 374671
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Construction on new simulations training buildings continue at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    DPTMS
    training support
    simulations buildings construction
    MDM Construction Supply

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT