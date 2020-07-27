Sigonella Sailor Dies After Struck by Driver in Catania

SIGONELLA, Italy--A Sailor assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella (USNHS) died on Sunday, July 26. Hospitalman Arturo Rivera was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road near the city of Catania.



Rivera, 22, of Long Beach, California, joined the Navy in October 2018. He had been assigned to USNH Sigonella since Nov. 13, 2019.



“We mourn the loss of one of our own in this tragic accident,” said USNHS Commanding Officer Capt. Denise Gechas. “Hospitalman Arturo Rivera was an outstanding Sailor and will be greatly missed by his shipmates, co-workers, and leadership. We are providing all necessary support to the Rivera family, to the Sailors involved, and to Hospitalman Rivera’s friends and colleagues.”



The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by local Italian law enforcement authorities. NAS Sigonella is fully cooperating with local Italian law enforcement during their investigation.



If you witnessed the event in question or have any additional information which could aid in this investigation please contact the Catania Municipal Police, or the Naval Criminal Investigation Service by calling +39-335-848-4145 or leave an anonymous tip at www.ncis.navy.mil.



Media should contact direct inquiries to Lt. Karl Schonberg, Naval Air Station Sigonella Public Affairs Officer, +39-335-831-4474. Official personnel photos are not available at this time.

