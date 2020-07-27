Updated survey will enable commissaries to respond directly to customers

Courtesy Photo | Customers stand in line to get into the Fort Meade, Maryland, Commissary. DeCA photo:...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Customers stand in line to get into the Fort Meade, Maryland, Commissary. DeCA photo: Fort Meade Commissary see less | View Image Page

By Keith Desbois,

DeCA public affairs specialist





FORT LEE, Va. – Commissary shoppers can now ask for and get a direct response to their questions or comments when they fill out their Defense Commissary Agency purchaser survey.



The feature is the latest enhancement to the ForeSee survey platform that was rolled out agency-wide a year ago as a way to let customers more easily and frequently share feedback on their shopping experiences.



“Going forward, we will not only be able to listen to what our customers are saying about their shopping experience, but we will now also be able to respond directly to them when requested,” said Karl Crosson, a statistician with the agency’s business analytics team.



Over the last 12 months, DeCA has received over 13,000 survey responses from commissary patrons, which have provided valuable insights, one of them being that customers would like a direct response to their survey inputs.



“We’re committed to delivering a premiere customer experience in every store, and the ForeSee survey platform continues to be a powerful tool to help us do that,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, DoD special assistant for commissary operations. “Now, through ForeSee, store managers are able to act on customer feedback, while also responding directly to the customer.”



Customers access the purchaser survey using the link, https://mydeca.me/receipt, which is printed at the bottom of their receipt. They have seven days from their purchase date to log on and complete the survey.



According to Shannon Noble, management and program analyst, after clicking the submit button at the bottom of the survey page, a contact page will display for survey respondents to provide their name, email address and phone number (optional). An email with the customer’s survey responses will automatically be sent to DeCA’s Customer Comment Program. Customers will receive a response via DeCA's Customer Comment Program within 72 hours of their survey submission.



“Contact information will not be retained within the ForeSee survey platform,” Noble added.



Other changes are being rolled out, changes that will additionally improve our understanding of how far our customers are traveling, how they perceive their commissary savings, and the main obstacles to our customers shopping with greater frequency.



“Your feedback is important! DeCA is committed to delivering a premiere customer experience in every store, and the ForeSee survey is a powerful tool to help us do that,” Bianchi said.

