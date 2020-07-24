Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Stand To!: Fort Bragg, NC Units Executes HIMARS Rapid Infiltration (HI-RAIN) exercise

    3-27th FAR (HIMARS) bring the firepower and the heat

    Photo By Spc. Daniel Alkana | U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Ramirez, a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS/HIMARS)...... read more read more

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Story by Sgt. Marygian Barnes 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    What is it?

    This joint operation exercise focuses on rehearsing the rapid deployment and forcible entry capability of the 3-27 FAR’s MLRS/HIMARS launchers combined with the 437th AW’s C-17 Globemaster III creating a ready and lethal strike package.

    Both of these units certify and train on the following tasks in preparation for future large scale combat operations:

    -Airload training
    -Precision fires and artillery raids
    -Establishment of Battlefield Command and Control
    -Enhance functional readiness for rapid deployability

    What happens?

    The 3-27 FAR (HIMAR) and 437th AW will receive an alert to mobilize. Within a 72 hour window:

    -Both units must assemble their crews, prepare the MLRS/HIMARS and C-17 Globemaster III for joint interoperability.
    -The HIMARS will be directed, chained and secured in the C-17.
    -The airload master and crew will inspect the loading positions in order to maintain a proper center of gravity throughout flight.

    Exercise Scenario:

    -The C-17 Globemaster III transports the HIMARS and its crews from Pope Airfield to Fort A.P. Hill, Va., simulating a theater environment.

    -After landing, with engines of the C-17 still running, Airmen and Soldiers off load the HIMARS and its crews.

    The three-man HIMARS crews head to a designated firing point and within 30 minutes:

    -Establish ongoing communication with the C-17 and nearby allies.
    -Receive, validate and input coordinates
    -Engage the designated targets.

    Upon completion of the HI-RAIN simulation, the HIMARS crews drive back to the aircraft where the airwing loadmasters have prepared to secure the launchers.

    Within 15 minutes of return to the aircraft, all personnel and equipment are secured and the aircraft is back enroute to Pope Army Airfield.

    From beginning to end, Soldiers and Airmen are able to off-load, set up the HIMARS, engage targets, re-secure equipment and extract personnel and equipment in approximately 45 minutes.

    Why is this important to the Army?

    The 3-27 FAR (HIMARS) and the 437th AW supports the U.S. Military’s joint interoperability readiness by demonstrating rapid deployability and delivering deep shaping fires to the battlefield.

    The exercise proved that HIRAIN is a scalable, responsive and viable asset for use by combatant commands in large scale combat operations.

    Resources:
    ADRP 3-09 Fires

    Related Documents:
    Army Strategic and Operational Readiness

    Related STAND-TO!:
    U.S. Army: Ready Now
    Army Air and Missile Defense 2028

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 11:35
    Story ID: 374610
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
