A change of Hart at 1st Space Brigade

FORT CARSON, Colorado -- Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly M. Hart assumed responsibility as the 1st Space Brigade’s new command sergeant major in a ceremony at Founder’s Field, July 24.



The 1st Space Brigade, the Army’s only Space Brigade, welcomed Hart after the departure of Command Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Bell, who was in the position for two years.



“First and foremost, I’m excited and humbled for the opportunity to lead 1st Space Brigade as the CSM,” said Hart. “One thing that the Soldiers will get used to is I’m at the point of friction, because I’ve always been told and I’ve always realized that leadership is a contact sport, and whatever I can do to help benefit the entirety of the brigade is where I’m going to be.”



Hart is no stranger to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, nor Fort Carson. He was the first sergeant for the 1st Space Company from 2014 to 2016, and the 1st Space Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company first sergeant, 2016-2017. His most recent assignment was command sergeant major of the 5-5 Air Defense Artillery Battalion at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



Dating back to 1967, the command sergeant major – the U.S. Army’s highest enlisted rank (E-9) - carries out policies and standards, and advises the commander on the performance, training, appearance and conduct of enlisted Soldiers according to AR-614-200, Enlisted Assignments and Utilization Management.



“It is a huge mission with a huge amount of responsibility,” said Hart. “And if it’s not for the warfighters who take part in 24/7 ops around the world with the adversarial threats that face them, we could put our allies and friends in harm’s way.”



Col. Brian C. Bolio, the new commander of 1st Space Brigade, gave Hart high praise at the ceremony and said he was excited to have him serve under his command.



“I couldn’t have picked a better choice if they let me,” said Bolio in his speech during the ceremony. “You (Hart) are exactly the right forward-thinking leader at the right time to inspire, enable and empower the space professionals in this brigade to look to the horizon.”



Bolio and Hart both unknowingly served with each other in the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment 20 years ago, then knowingly in the 1st Space Brigade years later.



“The brigade here has welcomed me back with open arms,” said Hart. “This is now my third time in Colorado, and it’s my second home.”



Hart, age 43, hails from McConnelsville, Ohio, and has been in the Army since 1996. He has five overseas deployments under his belt and is a recipient of the Bronze Star. Hart is the 10th command sergeant major of the 1st Space Brigade.



Due to COVID-19 protocols, Hart’s Assumption of Responsibility was livestreamed to hundreds of viewers who watched worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 14:30 Story ID: 374607 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A change of Hart at 1st Space Brigade, by SSG Aaron Rognstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.