Guard your Future event helps Soldiers plan the next step in their careers

Photo By Staff Sgt. Katie Grandori | Spc. Crystal Nunez, a Soldier in the 143rd Military Police Battalion, speaks with a recruiter about reenlistment on July 22, 2020, at Camp Pendleton, California, during the Guard your Future Event. The Guard your Future Event brought Soldiers of the California National Guard's 49th Military Police Brigade information, resources and experts together to provide Soldiers with options to reenlist, change their military occupation specialty or become an officer.

U.S. Soldiers in the California National Guard had a rare opportunity to speak to the experts about the next step in their careers. Following their annual training period, Soldiers of the 49th Military Police Brigade attended a Guard your Future event on July 22 on Camp Pendleton, California.



The Guard your Future event was held by the Cal Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion. Staff Sgt. John Gabino, Recruiter for Team San Diego, explained that typically recruiters must focus their attention on new recruits just entering the service. Events like this give them a chance to reach current guardsmen.



“The more people we retain at the end of the day is less people we have to enlist,” said Gabino. “Why spend thirty to fifty thousand dollars to get someone trained when you already have somebody trained who might want to stay in longer if he or she has the reasons.”



Mission requirements and busy drills do not always leave ample time for Soldiers to explore their career opportunities or ask questions about their benefits. They also typically do not have direct access to the experts most knowledgeable about these subjects.



“If you have a chance to do this event, come to it, learn. Even if you are not going to extend, ask around about your benefits and opportunities,” said Gabino. “There is a lot of knowledge here. Most of the people here are recruiters. Their job is to know the benefits that you have.”



Spc. Brian Villamendoza, a Soldier in the 330th Military Police Company, decided it was time to change his Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) after attending the event.



“I decided to change my MOS after I heard the master sergeant talking about making your career better and more interesting,” said Villamendoza. He explained that making a change had always been at the back of his mind, but he had not ever had the opportunity before to act upon it. Whenever he had his turn to sit down with the recruiters, he started taking the next steps to make his goal a reality.



“I reupped for two more years. I’m hoping to change my MOS, but I have to retake the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) first,” said Villamendoza. “I am going to retake it and become a 15N which is an Avionic Mechanic. I did eight years with the MPs, so I think it is time to switch it up, make my career interesting.”



Though he only reenlisted for another two years, Villamendoza plans on being in the California National Guard for years to come.



“I’m going to do another four, but honestly, I will probably end up doing the 20. I’m eight years in already why not,” said Villamendoza. “After hearing about the retirement and everything else, I have to think ahead. I think it will make it interesting if I get that 15N.”



For Villamendoza, becoming excited about his career again was about getting the opportunity to change his job, but for others it might be different. Gambino said, “It is all about the individual.” He explained that many times Soldiers simply need to be reminded of their benefits, or they need a plan for how the Cal Guard can assist them with accomplishing their personal goals.



“Just because they are Soldiers does not mean they know their benefits. You want to ask them what they want to do with their lives,” said Gambino.



Gambino understands that for some people it is time to move on and appreciates that they have served their contract, but he feels they should know all of their options before making that decision.



“All of us already have our minds made up, but sometimes speeches like that change you a little bit,” said Villamendoza, “and give you a bigger opening for what you want to do down the road. Look at the bigger picture and switch MOS’s if you can.”



If you are looking to change your career and have an interest in writing, photography or video, consider becoming a Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist (46S). There are open positions across the state. Contact a recruiter or the Cal Guard Public Affairs Office.