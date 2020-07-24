Fort McCoy Sgt. Audie Murphy Club chapter holds first community event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy Sgt. Audie Murphy Club Chapter, their family members, and...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy Sgt. Audie Murphy Club Chapter, their family members, and others from Fort McCoy, Wis., participate in a one-hour cleanup effort July 16, 2020, along the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail in Sparta, Wis. More than 30 people participated in the effort that was the first community volunteer effort led by the chapter. Participants observed social distancing guidelines and related safety measures. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

More than 30 people participated in the effort that was the first community volunteer effort led by the chapter.



The Fort McCoy Sgt. Audie Murphy Club Chapter became official Jan. 24 when approved by Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim, said chapter member Master Sgt. Jeremiah D. Delrio with the 1st Battalion, 351st Brigade Support Battalion, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB). Delrio and other chapter members began the chapter approval process as far back as November 2018.



The chapter’s namesake, Murphy, was arguably America’s most decorated combat Soldier of World War II and was a famous movie star. Murphy earned and received every decoration for valor the United States had to offer, including the Medal of Honor, plus five decorations presented to him by France and Belgium. Murphy fought in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France, and Germany, and he earned a battlefield commission for courage and leadership ability, according to the website, audiemurphy.com.



The website also describes the club as a private U.S. Army organization for NCOs only.



“Those NCOs whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition may possibly earn the reward of membership,” the website states.



Those who enter the chapter earn the Sgt. Audie Murphy Award (SAMA). According to Army Forces Command Regulation 600-80-1, this is an elite award for NCOs whose leadership achievements and performance merit special recognition. The SAMA is a means of recognizing those NCOs who have contributed significantly to the development of a professional NCO Corps and a combat-ready Army.



Members must “exemplify leadership characterized by personal concern for the needs, training, development, and welfare of Soldiers and concern for families of Soldiers. … If an NCO meets these prerequisites, the Soldier may then be recommended by his NCO chain-of-command to participate in the rigorous board examination process,” the website states.



Goals for the Fort McCoy chapter are to encourage and foster the professional growth of members, Delrio said. This includes furthering Soldier knowledge in the areas of strategy, tactics, logistics, operations, and administration using the coach, teach, and mentor philosophy.



During the community event July 16, participants observed social distancing guidelines and related safety measures.