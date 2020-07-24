Army Cyber Command ceremony heralds its arrival at new headquarters at Fort Gordon

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (left) and ARCYBER...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, commander of U.S. Army Cyber Command (left) and ARCYBER senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Sheryl D. Lyon (right) unfurl the ARCYBER colors in the command's new headquarters at Fort Gordon, Ga., July 24, 2020. The brief ceremony marked ARCYBER's official relocation to Georgia from the Washington, D.C. area, where its headquarters and other command elements have been stationed since ARCYBER's founding in 2010. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Michel'le Stokes) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) officially signaled the arrival of its headquarters at Fort Gordon, Ga., with the uncasing of its colors in a brief ceremony there July 24, 2020.



A larger ceremony to officially dedicate the headquarters building is planned for September.



The uncasing heralds the arrival of ARCYBER in Georgia from the Washington, D.C. area, where elements of the command have been located at Fort Belvoir, Va., Fort Meade, Md., and other sites in the U.S. National Capital Region since the organization’s creation in October 2010.



The move is the culmination of several years of planning, construction and execution. In 2013 Army leadership directed that ARCYBER relocate to Fort Gordon to consolidate and streamline Army cyberspace and affiliated functions. Originally targeted to be complete by Fiscal Year 2022, ARCYBER is now completing that move, bringing major Army Cyber elements together in new state-of-the-art facilities in Georgia.



During the event ARCYBER commander Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty and senior ARCYBER enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Sheryl D. Lyon, who placed the command’s flag in its case in similar fashion at Fort Belvoir three weeks earlier, uncased the banner in a simple ceremony inside their new headquarters. At the same time an identical flag was raised to the top of a flagpole in front of the state-of-the-art building, which will soon be officially designated Fortitude Hall.



The general said ARCYBER’s arrival in Georgia is a major milestone for the base and the region, and a huge step forward in the development and future of Army operations in the information environment.



"Today symbolizes the permanent establishment of ARCYBER headquarters at Fort Gordon," said Fogarty. "It also represents the transition from the Army Cyberspace Operations Integration Center -- the ACOIC -- at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to the Army Information Warfare Operations Center -- the IWOC -- here at Fort Gordon.



Fogarty also noted that "the center of gravity for Army cyberspace operations shifts from the National Capital Region to Fort Gordon", making it an historic day for the Fort Gordon community.



While ARCYBER is a newcomer to Fort Gordon, Fogarty is no stranger to the installation. He served there as commander of the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade from 2005-2007, and as commanding general of the Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon from 2014-2016.



-----



