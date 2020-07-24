MAINE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (July 24, 2020) -- With the effects of Covid-19 still rampant, members of the 101st Air Refueling Wing are doing everything they can to complete mission requirements, while still maintaining safety precautions. Chief Master Sergeant Nathan Anaya, the Occupational Safety Manager has been very busy the last few months with the response to Covid.



The Safety Office is working with their partners on base in response to the pandemic. This includes the Medical Group and Public Health. They are following the guidelines of Osha, the Air Force and the CDC in response to the pandemic. On base, they are working with unit supervisors to ensure airmen are trained in response to the pandemic.





The Safety Office identifies risks and responses of Covid and have preventative measures and information available to airmen. The Safety Office assists the wing with monitoring compliance and working through nuances to meet mission objectives. Maintaining social distancing on base is important to keeping personnel healthy. This includes wearing masks as required and keeping a six foot distance from others.



“Find ways to work together. This is just a new challenge we need to learn to work through,” says Chief Anaya, “We’re good at that. Work together.” Despite the setback of Covid-19, the mission hasn’t stopped. The Safety Office continues to work hard to ensure the safety and wellness of personnel on base.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 16:22 Story ID: 374569 Location: ME, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Responding to Covid-19, by SSgt Michelle Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.