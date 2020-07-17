Maintaining Fitness during COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 17, 2020) – Recently, NAVADMIN 193/20 announced the suspension of the Navy Physical Readiness Program Physical Fitness Assessment (PFA) for Cycle 2, 2020. All Navy commands have been advised to continue the suspension of all organized or group physical training (PT) until further notice.

This announcement came to encourage measures of social distancing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and is a challenge that requires innovative ideas to continue to support the Navy’s mission of readiness.

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) is encouraging Sailors to maintain fitness during COVID-19.

“The PFA was canceled for safety reasons to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, however we can take advantage of this opportunity to train and prepare for the next cycle by getting ourselves within standards,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Herman E. Alvarado, an NMCP assistant command fitness leader.

Alvarado said that his advice to Sailors in this current situation is to create fitness goals, stick to a workout routine, and to find a person who helps keep you accountable and motivated.

Working out from home can still be an opportunity for many Sailors to reach their fitness goals in anticipation of the next cycle.

“It is important to stay physically fit, for your health but also for the readiness of the mission,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Catherine Bagwell, NMCP’s Command Fitness leading petty officer. “There are many workouts that you can do from home to maintain your fitness, even with our current restrictions.”

Running, push-ups, wall sits, planks, squats, crunches, jumping jacks and lunges are just a few of the many exercises that Sailors can do from home. For some, replacing the gym is not possible, however there are many household objects that can be used in place of gym equipment.

“You can use a chair to do tricep dips, a bucket or stool for step ups, a gallon of water as a weight, and resistance bands can be incorporated into many chest and arm workouts,” Bagwell said.

Bagwell also suggests choosing healthy options when preparing food or ordering out.

Eating healthy is a key component to fitness. Whatever your fitness goals may be, good nutrition can help you improve your recovery time, performance and overall health.

“Due to restrictions, many of us can’t go out to eat, but food delivery is very popular,” said Bagwell. “When having food delivered, remember to make healthy choices. Replace fried foods with grilled options, and replace unhealthy sides with vegetables or salad.”

During these times, it is important that Sailors work to maintain not only their physical fitness, but their mental fitness as well.

“Physical fitness and mental fitness go hand in hand,” said Bagwell. “Going outside to get some fresh air and exercising can help you relieve stress, feel better, and gain confidence.”

There are many resources that Sailors can use for workout tips and tracking their health and fitness goals.

Sailors may speak to a healthcare provider, dietician, or nutrition specialist for advice regarding their diet. Navyfitness.org is one resource that can be used to prepare for the PRT. The Orange Theory app is accepted Navy wide and provides users with workout regimen, meal plans, and tracks water intake. Sailors are also recommended to use the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling 5-week conditioning plan. This is available online at https://www.navyfitness.org/fitness/5-week-training-plan. The plan was developed by Navy Installations Command’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness Program to help Sailors maintain Navy physical fitness standards while reducing the chances for injuries. Please consult your physician before staring any new workout routine.

