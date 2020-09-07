Improvements to Family housing continue on Fort Campbell

Courtesy Photo | This pre-1978 home in Gardner Hills was part of Lendlease-Campbell Crossing’s recent...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This pre-1978 home in Gardner Hills was part of Lendlease-Campbell Crossing’s recent carport paint restoration project. Restoration was completed on 719 units throughout Gardner Hills, Drennan Park, Stryker Village and Hammond Heights. (Contributed photo, Campbell Crossing-Lendlease) see less | View Image Page

The Fort Campbell garrison is delivering on its commitment to improve Family housing in concert with the Army’s Military Housing Privatization Initiative. Campbell Crossing-Lendlease presented and recently received the Army’s approval of an $87.4 million out-year development plan to construct 144 new homes and renovate 170 homes in New Hammond Heights beginning next year.



“The recently approved five-year development plan will include new construction, major exterior and interior renovations, as well as demolition of outdated homes,” said Keith Scruggs, interim project director for Campbell Crossing-Lendlease. “This privatized multimillion-dollar project is approved by our Army partner and is funded through Campbell Crossing’s reinvestment account without appropriations from Congress.”



Scruggs made the announcement to the Fort Campbell community with Col. Jeremy D. Bell, garrison commander of Fort Campbell and Ted Reece, chief of the Directorate of Public Works-Housing Services Office, during a recent Facebook Live housing town hall.



“Starting next year, construction of 144 new three- and four-bedroom junior enlisted homes will begin, with slated completion for 2023,” Scruggs said. “Additionally, next year we will begin conducting interior and exterior renovations on 170 homes in New Hammond Heights which will include complete replacement of the exterior siding, living room upgrades, kitchen renovations to increase functionality, full master bathroom remodel, and replacement of all interior finishes. We expect to have the renovations completion in fall of 2023. Lastly, we will be removing 250 outdated homes in the LaPointe Village community starting in 2024.”



The Army began negotiations with Lendlease-Campbell Crossing on the out-year development in late 2018, Reece said.



“After receiving an initial plan of 50 new homes, the Fort Campbell senior leadership challenged Campbell Crossing to refocus their plan on improving junior enlisted housing,” Reece said. “Knowing that 65% of our homes are pre-1978 vintage and many homes would be approaching 100 years old when our contract with Campbell Crossing expires, we could not continue to renovate. After 18 months of negotiations, we arrived at the 144 new home package coupled with fewer renovations.”



The new junior enlisted housing will be an all new neighborhood located between the Lee Park neighborhood and The Commons at Pierce Village community center, Scruggs said.



“We are in the process of finalizing the design for the homes which will include a mixture of three- and four-bedroom duplexes with garages,” he said.



Campbell Crossing-Lendlease is committed to providing safe, quality homes and the recently approved plan will help them continue that mission, Scruggs said.



“The new construction and renovations were designed with our residents in mind and will not only enhance the look and feel of our community, but also increase functionality in our homes and provide a more open feel in the main living spaces such as the living room and kitchen,” he said. “All these changes are to ensure we are meeting the needs of service members and their Families today.”



According to Reece, the money fueling the project comes from service member’s rent payments made through their basic allowance for housing. A portion of the rent payment is earmarked for reinvestment that provides the funding to replace old homes with new homes and renovations.



“Campbell Crossing-Lendlease uses the BAH funds to provide 24/7 maintenance of the home, perform in-between occupancy maintenance, pay utilities and other municipal services, such as trash collection and grounds maintenance, and pay off the $234 million loan amortization from new home construction already completed. What money is left over is accrued in a project reinvestment account for out-year development.”



Continuing improvements



Outside of the recently approved development plan, Campbell Crossing-Lendlease conducts ongoing improvement to post housing, Scruggs said.



Among the recent improvement projects, the privatized housing partner installed window safety screens on the second story windows of 756 units, with 2,110 scheduled over the next 24 months.



Additionally, Campbell Crossing-Lendlease has completed the exterior carport paint restoration project on 719 units throughout its pre-1978 housing inventory in Gardner Hills, Drennan Park, Stryker Village and Hammond Heights.



“As part of our ongoing lead-based paint management program, we will be actively inspecting, assessing and performing repair work in a phased approach on homes built pre-1978,” Scruggs said.



Residents impacted by the lead-based management program will receive a notice two-weeks prior to any work commencing, he said.



Other projects include roof replacements with 204 Pierce Village units completed and an additional 245 roofs in McAuliffe Park, Hammond Multiplex, Summer Parks, LaPointe Village and Zahn Park scheduled for replacement in the coming months, Scruggs said. And sidewalk repairs have been completed throughout multiple communities.



Interior renovations of 224 units have been completed in McAuliffe Park and Gardner Hills and seven more units are scheduled to be completed throughout the remainder of the year. Renovations include new flooring, paint, appliance upgrades, new lighting fixtures, among others, he said.



“These projects are all aimed at improving the quality of life for service members and their Families to ensure we are providing safe, comfortable and healthy homes they are proud to live in,” Scruggs said.



The Campbell Crossing-Lendlease team will distribute announcements to all residents communicating the upcoming development plan and ongoing community improvement projects within the week, he said.



As work continues, housing residents will receive updates via multiple avenues including the Campbell Crossing-Lendlease communication platform, RedFlag, during scheduled town halls and through the Resident Advisory Board.



“As always, if our residents have any questions regarding any of the current and upcoming activity in their community, we encourage them to contact their community manager who will be more than happy to assist,” Scruggs said.