Ford Sailors Promoted After Long Anticipated Announcement

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) announced the promotion selection of 210 Sailors July 24, 2020.



29 Sailors advanced to petty officer first class, 78 to petty officer second class and 103 to petty officer third class.



Following the announcement on the ship’s one main circuit (1MC), Ford’s Commanding Officer Capt. J.J. Cummings offered a word of encouragement for those Sailors moving onto the next paygrade and the ones that will continue to strive for excellence in order to advance next cycle.



"Congrats to all the first, second and third classes that just made it," said Cummings. "Job well done to all of you. For all of those who didn’t make it, the next time is your time."



This advancement comes on the wake of rescheduled test dates, and alternate board convening dates for promotions across the Navy in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. As Ford continues to progress through her Post Delivery Test and Trials phase of operations, the newly frocked Sailors will begin to take on increased responsibility and new leadership roles.



Although every rank increase in the military comes with its own share of authority and responsibility, the jump from petty officer third class to petty officer second class is perhaps more dramatic because it places the Sailor in a direct leadership role and demands much more in the way of taking care of Sailors.



“I’m planning on picking up more collateral [duties] outside my department,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bradley Norton, from Houston, assigned to Ford’s medical department and selected for petty officer second class. “I’ve been in for 10 years, and it feels like the weight of this challenge has been lifted off my shoulders.”



Sailors selected for advancement have the opportunity to participate in Enlisted Leadership Development Continuum course designed for each paygrade. Each specially designed course focuses on character, ethics, self-awareness and decision making; contributing directly to Sailor development and investing in the future of Navy leadership.



"I was nervous during the announcement because I was one of the last people called," said Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Alexander Traxler from Mentor, Ohio, assigned to Ford’s aviation intermediate maintenance department, and selected for petty officer third class. "It felt great to be congratulated instantaneously after the announcement by all of my peers."



Congratulations to all of our shipmates who advanced.



