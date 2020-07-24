CMS Brian Flom takes USAWC leader role

It is ALL about the people.



Command Sergeant Major Brian Flom formally assume leadership responsibility at the U.S. Army War College in a Change of Responsibility Ceremony July 20, at 1:30. The Bliss Hall ceremony was attended in person by a limited, physically-distanced audience of friends and family.



Flom succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Alan Hummel who retired in March after celebrating a 32-year Army career. Hummel served as the 3rd Command Sgt. Maj. of the United States Army War College from April 2018 to April 2020.



The ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. John Kem the commandant of the Army War College.



"The role of the Command Sgt. Maj. Is very important," said Maj. Gen. John Kem commandant of the Army War College. "The CSM helps us see the impact of the policies we make, they have a pulse for things and they often see the problems before they occur or see the opportunities."



"Flom will have a very big role in the nominative leader course, developing senior non-commissioned officers that are on their way to 2- and 3-star headquarter positions. The NLC is where we need that advice and counsel, it's just not about soldiers but, department of the Army civilians and contractors. It's all those things that make an organization succeed," said Kem.



"The CSM helps keep us relevant, When we make decisions at the senior level in policy, programming and budgeting. There are people that are going to benefit and those that will take the brunt of our decisions - good or bad. The CSM reminds us of the people when we execute these policies. This is what we study here at the Army War College, leadership at the strategic level. Sergeant Major that's the reason you are here to help us make sure we stay grounded. That is why you are so important to the War College," Kem said.



Flom will be involved in the Army War College’s Nominative Leaders Course, a three-week executive course for nominative sergeants major and command sergeants major - those who will serve in 3- and 4-star commands.



“I am responsible for ensuring that Nominative Sergeants Major receive an executive-level experience which helps prepare them to lead some of our Army’s most complex organizations,” said Flom. “This will be accomplished by continuously assessing the needs of the Army. Additionally, we will explore opportunities through institutional partnerships that will provide graduates with some type of certification in organizational leadership.”



“I have had the privilege of serving in some very unique and diverse assignments all over the world. This has created experiences that cannot be replicated but can certainly be communicated to those attending NLC. It is incumbent upon me to share those experiences through thought-provoking dialogue, providing the students with an additional perspective, better enabling them as they make informed decisions in the leading of their organizations,” Flom said.



Command Sgt. Maj. Flom recently departed his last assignment as Command Sergeant Major of the U. S. Army Criminal Investigation Command at Quantico Marine Corps Base, Va., and concurrently as the Command Sergeant Major of the Army Corrections Command in Arlington, Va.



“It is ALL about the people,” said Flom.



“Not only was I the CID CSM, but I was also the CSM for Army Corrections Command with a combined totaled of 5,000 Soldiers and Civilians in over 140 locations worldwide. It was impossible to get to know every one of them, so I had to make a very deliberate effort to provide meaningful and impactful leadership, centered on trust and empowerment.”



“Much of my success throughout my career is attributed to the people I have worked with and for. Focusing on them and ensuring they have the resources needed to perform their duties certainly contributes to the success of the organization,” he said.



“I am a big fan of ‘leadership by wandering’. Any opportunity I can get to meet and engage with people where they are is extremely beneficial for us to get to know each other while helping me understand the environment and improving the value I add to the organization,” Flom said.



Flom’s interest in people also applies to his volunteer work.

He combines his love of cycling and leadership with his volunteer work at the Bush Institute to overcome the challenges of PTSD through sports therapy. He has ridden the W100K with President George W. Bush in 2015 and 2016 and then rode as alumni in 2018 and 2019.



Previously, he has served as the command sergeant major for the 92nd Military Police Battalion, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and for the 42d Military Police Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.



Earlier assignments include the following: Military Police Supervisor, National Training Center Military Police Company at Fort Irwin, California; Squad Leader and Operations Sergeant with the 529th Military Police Company at Heidelberg, Germany; at Fort Hood, Texas: Squad Leader and Platoon Sergeant in 64th Military Police Company, and Platoon Sergeant in 401st Military Police Company, and Intelligence NCO with 720th Military Police Battalion, and First Sergeant for the 401st Military Police Company and First Sergeant of Headquarters Detachment of 720th Military Police Battalion; Antiterrorism Operations Sergeant for 8th Army at Yongsan, Korea; and Operations Sergeant Major with the 91st Military Battalion at Fort Drum, NY.



Flom entered the U.S. Army in August of 1991, graduating from One Station Unit Training at Fort McClellan, Ala. In his first assignment as a Military Policeman, he served with the Military Policeman and Protective Services Guard for the U.S. Army Europe Commanding General, 529th Military Police Company, Heidelberg, Germany.

Flom has also been Command Sgt. Maj. for the 92nd Military Police Battalion, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and for the 42d Military Police Brigade at Joint Base Lewis McChord.



Flom earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice at Troy University and a Master’s in Leadership Studies at The University of Texas at El Paso.



A native of Los Angeles, Calif. Flom is married to the former Monika I. Fischbach of Sechshelden, Germany, and together they have two daughters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 13:47 Story ID: 374552 Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, RI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMS Brian Flom takes USAWC leader role, by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.