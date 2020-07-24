Kingsley Field shows off its heritage with new tail display

Photo By Senior Airman Emily Copeland | The 173rd Fighter Wing constructed a new aircraft tail display at Kingsley Field in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Copeland | The 173rd Fighter Wing constructed a new aircraft tail display at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, which originated as the right vertical stabilizer of the Oregon Air National Guard 75th Anniversary F-15 Eagle heritage aircraft, tail number 79-041. The heritage aircraft is significant as the paint scheme named the “Scream’n Eagle” and tail number was chosen to represent the ORANG’s birth year in 1941. (Oregon Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emily Copeland) see less | View Image Page

The 173rd Fighter Wing constructed a new aircraft tail display July 2, 2020, which originated as the right vertical stabilizer of the Oregon Air National Guard 75th Anniversary F-15 Eagle heritage aircraft, tail number 79-041.

The heritage aircraft is significant as the paint scheme named the “Scream’n Eagle” and tail number was chosen to represent the ORANG’s birth year in 1941. The heritage jet was debuted at the 2016 assumption of command ceremony for the 173rd FW. The anniversary paint scheme was authorized by the National Guard Bureau to remain on the aircraft for one year in guidance with regulation.

The project was taken on by 173rd Aircraft Structural Maintenance shop, where the design and painting came to life. In addition to leading the fabrication flight during the creation of the Scream’n Eagle, Chief Master Sgt. George Mulleneix led the final commemorative static display construction.

The right vertical stabilizer was removed from the aircraft for replacement while in depot maintenance at Warner Robbins Air Logistics Complex, Ga.

“Rumor has it, the depot employees were reluctant to strip and repaint the aircraft to its regulation camouflage scheme”, said Master Sgt. Paul Allen, 173rd ASM supervisor.

Kingsley Field was able to acquire the only remaining piece of the of the historic paint scheme with its original graphics intact. Upon arrival to Kingsley Field, Airmen of the ASM shop had to reconstruct the lower airframe structure and fairings, as well as restore the coatings to match the original paint that was removed during the depot maintenance.

The 173rd Metal Technology shop hand fabricated replica antenna components and the large base structure to support the right vertical stabilizer and anchor it to the foundation constructed by the Civil Engineering Squadron. Prior to its installation as a display, the Aircraft Electric and Environmental shop wired the stabilizer to have functioning navigation lights.

The new display can be a seen at the entrance of the base between the F-15 and the F-4 static displays on Fighter Row.

Aircraft 79-401 flew all over the United States and had made it as far as Finland, a symbol of our proud ORANG heritage and service.

“The right vertical stabilizer display undoubtedly stands as a symbol of pride in the craftsmanship and creativity of our 173rd Fabrication Flight,” said Allen. “Our community has responded with tribute displays of the Scream’n Eagle and many more companies and magazines have also paid tribute on an international level as well.”