Carrier Air Wing 1 Holds Airborne Change of Command

Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 held an airborne change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana July 24.



Capt. Matthew Barr relieved Capt. Robert Gentry during the ceremony. Gentry reported as deputy commander of CVW-1 in March 2018 and assumed command in March 2019. He has logged more than 4,000 flight hours and accumulated over 1,200 carrier-arrested landings on 10 aircraft carriers.



“It has been my honor and privilege to serve with and lead this team over the past two and half years. I could not be more proud of what they have accomplished across multiple deployments and a lengthy sustainment period,” said Gentry. “Most importantly, I want to thank each and every TARBOX Sailor and their families for the sacrifice they have made in service to their country.”



A 1994 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Gentry was designated a Naval Flight Officer in June 1996. His initial assignment was in the “Yellow Jackets” of VAQ-138, before his transition to the F-14 Tomcat and assignment to the “Puking Dogs” of VF-143. His additional flying tour assignments include a department head tour with the “Tomcatters” of VF-31 and command of VFA-103, the “Jolly Rogers”.



Barr most recently served as deputy commander, CVW-1. A 1996 graduate of the University of Montana, he was commissioned upon completion of Officer Candidate School that same year, and designated a Naval Aviator in 1998. Barr has accumulated over 3,000 flight hours in the H-60. He is the recipient of various personal and unit awards.



“It is obviously my great honor to take over as the Commander of Carrier Air Wing One and assume the renowned title of CAG,” Barr said. “Working for CAG Fitz has been a monumental experience for me personally and professionally, his leadership has been simply impeccable. I will always appreciate how Fitz welcomed me to his Air Wing from day one and unselfishly shared his time and experience with me.”



CVW-1 “TARBOX” conducts aircraft carrier-based strike warfare operations and assists in the planning, coordination, and integration of eight squadrons to provide combat readiness to the carrier strike group and combatant commanders.



CVW-1 employs a mix of sophisticated aircraft to perform tactical missions including defensive counter air patrols to establish and maintain local air superiority; all-weather strike warfare, including airborne electronic attack; surface and antisubmarine warfare to protect and maintain freedom of navigation; and command, control, and airborne early warning with the most sophisticated command and control platform in the fleet.



Team TARBOX’s mission is to “precisely deliver non-kinetic effects and kinetic attacks from the maritime domain in order to promote peace, deter aggression, and ultimately win our country’s battles in defense of freedom and our national interests.”



The squadrons of CVW 1 are comprised of 75 aircraft and include the VFA-11 “Red Rippers”, VFA-211 “Checkmates”, and VFA-81 “Sunliners”, based at NAS Oceana, Va., VFA-136 “Knighthawks” based at NAS Lemoore, Ca., VAQ-137 “Rooks” based at NAS Whidbey Island, Wa., VAW-126 “Seahawks” and HSC-11 “Dragonslayers” based at NS Norfolk, and HSM-72 “Proud Warriors” based at NAS Jacksonville, Fl. CVW 1 is headquartered at NAS Oceana and has over 2,500 personnel.

